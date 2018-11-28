medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Genetic Factor Raises or Reduces Risk for Heart Disease

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 28, 2018 at 5:03 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An unknown genetic factor is known to either increase or reduce the risk of coronary artery disease or ischemic stroke. The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Genetic Factor Raises or Reduces Risk for Heart Disease
Genetic Factor Raises or Reduces Risk for Heart Disease

Atherosclerotic disease, the slow and silent hardening and narrowing of the arteries, is a leading cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for more than 15 million deaths each year, including an estimated 610,000 people in the United States.

"People with the beneficial version of the genetic factor we discovered have less inflammatory, or less activated, cells lining the blood vessels," said Casey Romanoski, PhD, an assistant professor of cellular and molecular medicine at the UA College of Medicine - Tucson who co-authored the study. "It basically means they will be more resistant to building up plaque in their blood vessels."

In collaboration with researchers at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the team found that a common sequence variant in regulatory DNA -- known as rs17114036 and located on chromosome 1p32.2 -- benefits the vascular endothelium, the cells that line the interior of blood vessels.

The endothelium helps smooth and speed blood flow through complex vascular intersections, places where branches or bifurcations disrupt the flow from an artery to two smaller vessels. When the flow is smooth and in one direction, the endothelium is calm; when the flow is disturbed, it leads to chronic local inflammation and formation of atherosclerotic lesions that cause heart attacks and strokes.

The research team found that rs17114036 modifies how blood flow patterns impact inflammation, which can change an individual's risk of cardiovascular disease. However, only about 5 percent of the population has the protective genetic factor.

These people "have won the genetic lottery," said Yun Fang, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago and senior author of the study.

For the other 95 percent of the population, things are slightly worse. Like 19 out of 20 people, "I carry the risk allele," Dr. Fang said. "It increases endothelial response to blood flow disturbance, raising the risk of cardiovascular disease or stroke."

The PNAS study demonstrates that a genetic variant can influence important endothelial function and that genetic variants contribute to individual variation, such as coronary artery disease susceptibility.

For the University of Chicago researchers, the next step may be the development of nanoparticles, or ultra-small particles that can replicate the benefits of rs17114036.

"Atherosclerosis happens where there is disturbed (blood) flow," Dr. Fang explained. "If we can make endothelial cells feel like they are exposed to unidirectional flow, there should be less atherosclerosis."

Dr. Romanoski, who specializes in genetics and genomic analysis and is a member of the UA BIO5 Institute, plans to continue linking genetics to various diseases, particularly those associated with the heart and lungs.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient's body owing to weakness of its walls is called abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal artery stenosis (RAS) is the narrowing of one or both arteries carrying blood to the kidneys.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization Genetics and Stem Cells Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive