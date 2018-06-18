Gene Editing Technology can Predict Heart Disease Risk Accurately

Combining stem cell and gene editing technologies can help in accurately predicting heart disease-causing potential of specific gene variants

Not all gene variants cause or increase risk of heart disease; knowing the disease-causing potential of a given gene variant helps to avoid unnecessary tests and treatment in persons who carry only a "benign" (non-disease causing) variant

Gene variant refers to slight variations in the DNA sequences of the same gene among different individuals

DNA sequencing of lab engineered cell lines from healthy persons using stem cell and gene editing techniques can help predict whether a given gene variant increases the risk of developing heart disease or not. The study was conducted by a team of scientists including the study's senior author Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and Simon H. Stertzer, M.D. Endowed Professor in the Department of Medicine (Cardiology) and Department of Radiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine in California.