Getting Enough Sleep Cuts Heart Disease Risk

by Iswarya on  February 28, 2019 at 3:59 PM Heart Disease News
New study finds that insufficient sleep raises the production of inflammatory white blood cells, which are the main contributors to atherosclerosis. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.
It also found that a hormone in the brain known to control wakefulness controls processes in the bone marrow and protects against cardiovascular disease.

One of every five patients in India suffers from sleeping disorder, as per a study and about 20.3% patients visiting doctors for such issues ask for sleeping pills. Many patients suffer from sleep disturbances, the reasons for which include hectic schedule, night shifts, and high stress levels. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) seems to be one of the most common sleep disorders.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, "Majority of the Indian population remains unaware of the fact that common ailments such as obesity, depression, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease are all linked to an irregular sleep pattern."

"Sleep deprivation also is a key influencer of stressed relationships, decreased performance at school and work, accidental injuries, memory and cognitive impairment and a poor quality of life. It is thus essential that awareness be raised about good sleep habits and the importance of getting adequate sleep on a daily basis. The present generation is mostly found sleeping only for 3-5 hours in a day and then compensating their sleep requirements by sleeping for 14 hours on the weekends. This is extremely dangerous for their overall health. They also depend on caffeine and energy drinks to stay awake, which impact their overall cognitive ability."

Signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, observed episodes of breathing cessation during sleep, waking up abruptly, waking up with dry or sore throat, morning headache, difficulty concentrating, mood changes, high blood pressure, nighttime sweating, and decreased libido.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, "The time has come for each one of us to be cautious about the impact our day to day actions have on our health and take necessary preventive measures. Sleeping well and on time is a harm reduction methodology as it can help avoid many diseases and health complications over time."

Some tips from HCFI

  • Try to go to bed and get up at the same time every day  at the very least, on weekdays. If need be, use weekends to make up for lost sleep.
  • Create a sleep sanctuary. Reserve your bedroom for sleep and intimacy.
  •  Banish the television, computer, smartphone or tablet, and other diversions you're your bedroom
  • Taking a nap at the peak of sleepiness in the afternoon can help to supplement hours missed at night. But naps can also interfere with your ability to sleep at night and throw your sleep schedule into disarray.
  •  If you need to nap, limit it to 20 to 30 minutes.
  • Avoid caffeine after noon and go light on alcohol. Caffeine can stay in your body for up to 12 hours. Alcohol can act as a sedative, but it also disturbs sleep.
  • Get regular exercise, but not within three hours of bedtime. Exercise acts as a short-term stimulant.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Poor Sleep may Heighten the Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

New study links poor sleep quality to atrial fibrillation (AF). This finding provides another evidence that sleep quality is important to cardiovascular health and specifically to atrial fibrillation (AF). Improving sleep might help stave off atrial ...

Poor Sleep May Not Always Lead To Depression

Poor sleep leads to depressive symptoms in individuals and can be reduced or protected by increasing the activity of Ventral striatum (VS), a region in the brain.

Heart-related Death Related to Poor Sleep

An increased risk of heart-related deaths is seen in elderly men who experience extensive episodes of interrupted breathing while asleep. This is due to poor blood oxygenation.

Poor Sleep at Night may Decrease Your Performance at Work

Poor sleep at night, snoring, and other sleep problems can reduce an individual's performance at work in the morning.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

