Beat the Heat: 5 Things to Avoid for a Cool and Healthy Season

Highlights: Protect your skin from sun damage by avoiding prolonged exposure and using sunscreen

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and choosing hydrating beverages

Avoid overexertion, heavy meals, and synthetic fabrics to beat the summer heat



‘Stay safe this summer! Avoid sunburn, dehydration, overexertion, heavy meals, and synthetic fabrics for a cool and healthy season. #summertips #medindia ’

Advertisement

Avoid Sun Exposure and Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage

Advertisement

Beating the Heat: Avoiding Dehydration in Summer

Advertisement

Tips to Avoid Overexertion in Summer

Avoid Heavy Meals

Ditch Synthetic Fabrics for Summer Fashion

Sunburn

Guerra KC, Crane JS. Sunburn. 2023 Oct 29. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan–. PMID: 30521258. Water in summer heat, but how much?

Sane T. Vettä kesähelteellã--mutta kuinka paljon? [Water in summer heat, but how much?]. Duodecim. 2011;127(13):1361-5. Finnish. PMID: 21834340. Heat-Related Illnesses

Gauer R, Meyers BK. Heat-Related Illnesses. Am Fam Physician. 2019 Apr 15;99(8):482-489. PMID: 30990296. Effects of Heat on Appetite

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK236229/

As the temperature rises during the summer months, it's crucial to take precautions to stay safe and healthy. From protecting your skin to staying hydrated, here are five things to avoid during summer to beat the heat and enjoy the season to the fullest.During summers, the sun's rays are at their strongest, increasing the risk of sunburn, heatstroke, and skin damage (1). Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outdoors, seek shade, wear protective clothing, and apply sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV radiation.Dehydration is a common risk during summer, as the body loses fluids through sweating. Avoid becoming dehydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Opt for hydrating beverages like coconut water, fruit-infused water, and herbal teas to replenish electrolytes and stay hydrated in the heat (2).Engaging in strenuous physical activity during hot weather can put excessive strain on the body and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses (3). Avoid overexertion by scheduling outdoor activities during cooler hours, such as an early morning or late evening. Take frequent breaks, stay in the shade whenever possible, and listen to your body's signals to prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke.Consuming heavy, rich foods during summer can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable, as the body works harder to digest them in the heat. Avoid heavy meals and opt for light, refreshing dishes that are easy to digest, such as salads, smoothies, grilled vegetables, and fresh fruits. Incorporate hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and leafy greens into your diet to stay cool and nourished (4).Wearing clothing made from synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon can trap heat and sweat against the skin, leading to discomfort and skin irritation. Avoid synthetic fabrics and opt for lightweight, breathable materials like cotton and linen that allow air circulation and wick moisture away from the body. Choose loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect sunlight and keep you cool during hot days.By avoiding excessive sun exposure, staying hydrated, avoiding overexertion, opting for light meals, and wearing breathable fabrics, you can beat the heat and stay healthy during summer. Prioritize your well-being by following these tips and enjoying the season safely. Remember to listen to your body's signals, take breaks when needed, and seek shade and hydration to stay cool and comfortable in the summer heat.Source-Medindia