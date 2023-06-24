Bariatric Surgery: What You Need to Know Before Taking the Leap

- Thorough evaluation and preparation are essential before undergoing bariatric surgery
- Understanding different bariatric procedures helps choose the most suitable option
- Commitment to lifelong lifestyle changes is crucial for long-term success post-surgery
Obesity has become a widespread health concern, even among younger generations. In India, approximately 5% of adults are classified as obese, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Forecasting the prevalence of overweight and obesity in India to 2040
Go to source) . This condition can lead to serious health issues such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and orthopedic problems. To address this growing problem, bariatric surgery has emerged as a life-changing procedure that offers significant and sustained weight loss for individuals struggling with obesity.
Dr. Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director of Minimal Access, GI, and Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi shared some insights into what patients should know before considering bariatric surgery. Let's delve into what the doctor had to say.
Thorough Evaluation and Preparation for Bariatric SurgeryEmbarking on the transformative journey of bariatric surgery requires comprehensive evaluation and preparation. This typically involves consultations with various healthcare professionals, including a bariatric surgeon, nutritionist, chest physician, cardiologist, physician, and psychologist. These experts assess the patient's medical history, evaluate their readiness for surgery, and provide guidance on pre-operative preparations. This may involve lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, and psychological counseling to ensure that the patient is physically and mentally prepared for the procedure.
Understanding the Different Types of Bariatric ProceduresThere are several types of bariatric procedures, each with its benefits and considerations. The most common procedures include Mini Gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, Roux en Y Gastric Bypass, and intragastric balloon (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Current State of Bariatric Surgery: Procedures, Data, and Patient Management
Go to source) . It is crucial to understand the differences between these procedures, their mechanisms of action, and the potential risks and benefits associated with each. Consulting with a bariatric surgeon will help determine the most suitable procedure based on the patient's circumstances and goals.
Lifestyle Changes Post Bariatric SurgeryIt is important to recognize that bariatric surgery is not a quick fix or a standalone solution. It requires a lifelong commitment to adopting healthy lifestyle changes. Following the surgery, patients need to adhere to a specific diet that includes portion control and nutrient-dense foods. Regular exercise, adequate hydration, and consistent follow-up appointments with the healthcare team are essential for long-term success. Understanding and embracing these lifestyle changes before undergoing surgery will contribute to improved outcomes.
Awareness of Potential Risks of Bariatric SurgeryLike any surgical procedure, bariatric surgery carries risks and potential complications. These can include infections, bleeding, blood clots, leaks, digestive issues, and nutrient deficiencies. Having a comprehensive discussion with the surgeon about the potential risks and complications associated with the chosen procedure is crucial. Understanding these risks allows for informed decision-making and helps set realistic expectations (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Benefits and Risks of Bariatric Surgery in Adults: A Review
Go to source) .
Emotional and Psychological Support For Bariatric Surgery PatientsBariatric surgery is not just a physical transformation; it is also an emotional and psychological journey. Patients may experience a range of emotions, including excitement, anxiety, and even depression, throughout the process. Seeking emotional and psychological support is essential. Engaging with support groups, attending counseling sessions, and building a strong support system with family and friends can significantly contribute to a positive surgical experience and successful long-term weight management (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Psychological Aspects of Bariatric Surgery as a Treatment for Obesity
Go to source) .
