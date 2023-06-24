Bariatric Surgery: What You Need to Know Before Taking the Leap

Obesity has become a widespread health concern, even among younger generations. In India, approximately 5% of adults are classified as obese, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Go to source) . This condition can lead to serious health issues such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and orthopedic problems. To address this growing problem, bariatric surgery has emerged as a life-changing procedure that offers significant and sustained weight loss for individuals struggling with obesity.