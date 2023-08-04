About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Antibiotic Post-Sex Reduces the Risk of STIs by 66%

Antibiotic Post-Sex Reduces the Risk of STIs by 66%

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis are spread predominantly by unprotected sexual contact
  • Doxycycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic of the tetracycline class used in the treatment of infections caused by bacteria
  • A recent study found that doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis after 72 hours of unprotected sex can lower the risk of STIs

A recent study shows that doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis is associated with a lower incidence of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Doxycycline Can Protect from STIs After Unprotected Sex

The study reveals that the oral antibiotic doxycycline prevented the acquisition of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) when tested among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women who took the medication within 72 hours of having condomless sex.

The post-exposure approach, known as doxy-PEP, resulted in a two-thirds reduction in the incidence of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia among the study participants, all of whom reported having an STI within the previous year.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Single Dose Antibiotic Treatment May Not be Enough to Treat STD
Single Dose Antibiotic Treatment May Not be Enough to Treat STD
A single dose of metronidazole or tinidazole may not be enough to treat an STD, finds a new study.

Antibiotic Post-Sex Reduces the Risk of STIs by 66%

Nonetheless, the research also revealed a slight increase in antibacterial resistance that requires further exploration, the authors found.

Experts say that effective methods for preventing sexually transmitted infections are desperately needed. This is an encouraging finding that could help reduce the number of sexually transmitted infections in populations most at risk.

The Rise of STIs

The incidence of STIs has been increasing in the United States over the past few years, disproportionately impacting gay men and transgender women.
One Drug may Clear Both Eye and Sexually Transmitted Infections
One Drug may Clear Both Eye and Sexually Transmitted Infections
An oral antibiotic drug called chloramphenicol that works against eye infections can be given for treatment-resistant sexually transmitted infections.

An estimated 2.5 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia occurred in 2021 up from 2.4 million cases in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If left untreated, STIs can lead to serious health consequences, including brain and nerve problems, blindness, infertility, and an increased risk of HIV acquisition. Antimicrobial resistance among STIs is an emerging public health threat, particularly with Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and threatens available treatment options.

About the Study

The study included 501 adults at four clinic sites in San Francisco and Seattle who were at least 18 years of age; assigned male sex at birth; reported sexual activity with a man in the previous year; diagnosed with HIV or taking or planning to take pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication to prevent HIV acquisition; and diagnosed with gonorrhea, chlamydia or early syphilis in the prior year. Of those enrolled, 327 participants were taking HIV PrEP medications, and 174 participants were people living with HIV.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive either doxy-PEP or standard-of-care. Those in the doxy-PEP arm were instructed to take one 200 milligram (mg) doxycycline-delayed release tablet, ideally within 24 hours but no later than 72 hours after condomless sex.

Doxycycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic in a family called tetracyclines. Participants were assessed by study staff every three months for adherence and side effects to the medication regimen and tested for STIs. Participant acceptability of the medication was assessed at six-and-12-month clinic visits. An independent data and safety monitoring board reviewed the study progress and safety and effectiveness data every six months.

How Doxycycline Effects STIs

Among participants on HIV PrEP, at least one or more STIs were diagnosed in 10.7% of quarterly clinic visits in the doxy-PEP study arm compared to 31.9% of visits in the standard-of-care arm.

Among study participants living with HIV, one or more STIs were diagnosed in 11.8% of quarterly visits in the doxy-PEP arm versus 30.5% in the standard-of-care arm.

Gonorrhea was the most frequently diagnosed STI in the study. Participants reported good adherence to the medication regimen with 86.2% reporting taking doxy-PEP consistently within 72 hours of condomless sex, and 71.3% reported never missing a dose. No safety or acceptability issues were identified in the study.

Consider Doxy-PEP for Men's Sexual Health

"Given its demonstrated efficacy in several trials, doxy-PEP should be considered as part of a sexual health package for men who have sex with men and transwomen if they have an increased risk of STIs," according to Annie Luetkemeyer, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at UCSF, and co-principal investigator of the study.

"It will be important to monitor the impact of doxy-PEP on antimicrobial resistance patterns over time and weigh this against the demonstrated benefit of reduced STIs and associated decreased antibiotic use for STI treatment in men at elevated risk for recurrent STIs."

Doxy-PEP may not be Effective Against Gonorrhea

In examining the potential for antimicrobial resistance during doxy-PEP use, the researchers discovered tetracycline resistance in a greater number of incident gonorrhea strains among those in the doxy-PEP arm than among those in the standard-of-care group (38.5% versus 12.5%, respectively).

This suggests that doxy-PEP may offer less protection against gonorrhea strains that are already tetracycline-resistant and that wider population-based surveillance for this type of resistance is important.

Doxy-PEP Also Reduced Staphylococcus Skin Infections

Additionally, the researchers found that doxy-PEP reduced Staphylococcus aureus—a bacteria commonly found on the skin 'colonization'—by 50% after a year.

However, in those who still had Staphylococcus aureus colonization at month 12, a modestly higher proportion of those in the doxy-PEP group had doxycycline resistance (16% vs 8%). This is important because doxycycline may be used to treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus skin and soft tissue infections.

Additional research and longer follow-up periods are needed to examine the potential antimicrobial resistance effect of intermittent doxy-PEP use. Doxy-PEP use in other populations disproportionately impacted by STIs, including women with HIV and those taking HIV PrEP, deserves further exploration as well.

"We need new, effective STI prevention methods and three studies have now demonstrated that doxy-PEP significantly reduces gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis. In the next several years during the implementation of doxy-PEP, we need to learn about maximizing equitable access and impact," said Dr. Connie Celum, Professor of Global Health and Medicine at the University of Washington and co-principal investigator of the DoxyPEP Study.

Reference :
  1. Postexposure Doxycycline to Prevent Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Infections - (https:www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2211934)


Source: Medindia
Common Toothpaste Ingredient can Make Antibiotics Less Effective
Common Toothpaste Ingredient can Make Antibiotics Less Effective
Triclosan, a common chemical which is used on commercial products like toothpaste and mouthwash for an anti-bacterial purpose, could make bacteria become antibiotic resistant.

Cite this Article   close


Antibiotics to Develop Resistance for Gonorrhea Treatment
Antibiotics to Develop Resistance for Gonorrhea Treatment
Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease which is now becoming untreatable due to the resistant developed to the antibiotics.

Recommended Reading

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of ...
Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about ...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. ...
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital ...
Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye ...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy ...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and ...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are ...

Latest Health Watch

Active Lifestyle May Reduce Long-COVID-19 Symptoms

Active Lifestyle May Reduce Long-COVID-19 Symptoms

People who lead an active lifestyle have less severe long-COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue, compared to those who are sedentary.
Fitusiran: A Game-Changing Drug for Hemophilia Patients

Fitusiran: A Game-Changing Drug for Hemophilia Patients

Fitusiran is a new drug that has been developed for the treatment of hemophilia and has shown promising results in clinical trials.
Could Probiotics Treat Gout?

Could Probiotics Treat Gout?

Probiotics could be a safe therapeutic agent for patients suffering from gout.
Your Mouth is a Mirror of Your Body

Your Mouth is a Mirror of Your Body

Did you know that systemic diseases show signs in the oral cavity first?
Cell Self-Destruction May Destruct Incurable Brain Tumor

Cell Self-Destruction May Destruct Incurable Brain Tumor

Scientists leverage cell self-destruction to treat brain tumors.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close

Sexual Problem

Consult an Expert

×

Antibiotic Post-Sex Reduces the Risk of STIs by 66% Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests