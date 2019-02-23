medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Common Toothpaste Ingredient can Make Antibiotics Less Effective

by Iswarya on  February 23, 2019 at 1:42 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that a common ingredient found in toothpaste and handwashes could make antibiotics less active in treating conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), which, if left untreated, can become life-threatening. The findings of the study are published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.
Common Toothpaste Ingredient can Make Antibiotics Less Effective
Common Toothpaste Ingredient can Make Antibiotics Less Effective

Triclosan is the active ingredient responsible for the "antibacterial" property which is added to toothpaste, mouthwash, cosmetics. It is even added to clothing, baby toys and credit cards with the intention of reducing or preventing bacterial growth.

According to the study, led by researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis, triclosan exposure may inadvertently drive bacteria into a state in which they can tolerate normally lethal concentrations of antibiotics, including those that are commonly used to treat UTIs.

UTIs occur when bacteria, primarily Escherichia coli (E. coli), enter and infect the urinary tract. Antibiotics such as Cipro are commonly used to kill the bacteria and treat the infection.

UTIs are common, so is exposure to triclosan. About 10 percent of adults have levels high enough to prevent E. coli from growing.

In the study the team examined whether triclosan's presence in the body interferes with treating UTIs.

They found that mice which drink triclosan-spiked water have urine triclosan levels similar to those reported in humans.

"This result meant we could actually test the impact that human urine levels of triclosan have during antibiotic treatment of UTIs in mice," said Petra Levin, Professor at the varsity.

After antibiotic treatment, mice with triclosan exposure had a large number of bacteria in their urine and stuck to the bladder, but mice without exposure had significantly lower bacterial counts.

They found 100 times more bacteria in the urine of triclosan-treated mice, suggesting that antibiotics are less effective at treating UTIs when triclosan is around.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Compound Found In Toothpaste To Fight Drug-Resistant Malarial Infections

Triclosan, an ingredient found in toothpaste could help fight drug-resistant malarial infections.

American Kids Use Excess Toothpaste: CDC Report

Kids risk for dental fluorosis may increase as most of the American kids use excess toothpaste than the recommended amount.

Triclosan Present in Toothpaste Causes Antibiotic Resistance

Triclosan, a common ingredient present in toothpaste and handwash could be contributing to antibiotic resistance, revealed study.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life

Toothpaste contains various ingredients to remove stains, plaque and tartar, which helps to keep good oral hygiene.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

MRSA - The Super Bug Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths

Computer Vision Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive