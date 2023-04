World Health Day 2023

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th globally. Every year, Global Health Day highlights a specific global health issue that concerns people worldwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

7 April is World Health Day



World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes World Health Day as one of its eight official global health campaigns

What is World Health Day and why it is important



Inception to Innovation