World Health Day 2023
World Health Day 2023 - "Health For All"

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek, Physician Assistant (Neurology), M.Sc. Neuroscience
Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Krishanga, BDS on April 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM
Highlights:
  • World Health Day is commemorated every year on April 7 to promote health and well-being globally
  • This year marks the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), established in 1948 on this date
  • The 2023 theme for World Health Day is 'Health for All'

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th globally. Every year, Global Health Day highlights a specific global health issue that concerns people worldwide (1 Trusted Source
7 April is World Health Day

Go to source). World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes World Health Day as one of its eight official global health campaigns (2 Trusted Source
What is World Health Day and why it is important

Go to source).

Inception to Innovation

April 7 marks the anniversary of the establishment of the WHO in 1948 (1 Trusted Source
7 April is World Health Day

Go to source). Through solidarity and scientific innovation, WHO has met various public health challenges since its foundation (3 Trusted Source
World Health Day 2023: Health For All

Go to source).

Test Your Knowledge on Common Health Problems
Test Your Knowledge on Common Health Problems
Introduction: Health, according to the World Health Organization, is "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease and infirmity" The term health problems refers to a state in which you are unable to function normally. Some of the common health problems are heart disease, cancer , obesity ,
World Health Day 2023 - "Health For All"

The initial World Health Day was observed by the World Health Assembly annually on April 7 from 1950 (2 Trusted Source
What is World Health Day and why it is important

Go to source).

Reflecting on Global Health Impact: From Past to Present

This year, the WHO will mark its 75th anniversary on April 7, which offers an occasion to review the achievements of public health in the last 70 years, while also urging action to address current and future challenges (4 Trusted Source
About World Health Day

Go to source).

The theme of World Health Day changes every year, and this year it's "Health For All," while celebrating its anniversary with the theme "75 years of improving public health" (4 Trusted Source
About World Health Day

Go to source).
Online Mini Health Checkup
Online Mini Health Checkup
Mini health check up is a quick and simple way to assess your current health status and risks for heart disease, if any. It predicts your life expectancy too.
Come along with WHO on a quest to attain Health For All and share the message through social media using the hashtags #HealthForAll #WHO75 (3 Trusted Source
World Health Day 2023: Health For All

Go to source).

Building a Healthier World Together

Access to essential health services is a basic human right, but almost a third of the world's population is deprived of it, making the journey to achieve health all the more urgent (5 Trusted Source
Event World Health Day

Go to source).

With the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian and climate crises, and economic challenges, the right to health is more crucial than ever, and it's time for leaders to take action and be accountable for the health of their societies.

However, current healthcare systems perpetuate several shortfalls, which mandate the need for prioritizing essential services. Hence, several organizations are striving to support comprehensive health care, which is crucial to global health.

Discover ways to be a part of this pursuit of health for everyone by visiting the WHO website on World Health Day for information, resources, and tools.

Transforming Healthcare for the Challenges Ahead

While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major inequalities and systemic issues in modern healthcare systems, it also spurred digital innovation and scientific advancement (6 Trusted Source
World Health Day: 8 trends shaping global healthcare

Go to source).

The World Economic Forum's Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook outlines "a shared vision for health and healthcare, by 2035", addressing the complex and interconnected challenges faced by the global health and healthcare sector that are set to continue in the future.

Moreover, to achieve more sustainable, resilient, and equitable healthcare there is a need to address eight global health and healthcare trends:
  • Soaring healthcare costs and investments
  • Advancements in scientific innovation
  • Rapid digital innovation and AI
  • Novel approaches to care delivery (care provision outside of hospitals)
  • Widening disparities in healthcare coverage
  • Shortages of healthcare workers and burnout
  • Worsening mental health and well-being
  • Macro-economic issues
Hence, cooperation and strategic partnerships are essential to transform healthcare into a system that can meet present and future challenges.

Source: Medindia
World Death Clock
World Death Clock
The dynamic clock calculates the number of people who are dying in the world every second. On an average there are 56 million deaths that take place in a year.

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes
Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes
Healthy snacks are light, nutritious and satisfying foods that ease our craving for some food between meals. Read more to know about healthy snacks for kids and weight loss.
