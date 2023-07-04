- World Health Day is commemorated every year on April 7 to promote health and well-being globally
- This year marks the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), established in 1948 on this date
- The 2023 theme for World Health Day is 'Health for All'
World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th globally. Every year, Global Health Day highlights a specific global health issue that concerns people worldwide
7 April is World Health Day
World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes World Health Day as one of its eight official global health campaigns
What is World Health Day and why it is important
Go to source).
April 7 marks the anniversary of the establishment of the WHO in 1948
7 April is World Health Day
Through solidarity and scientific innovation, WHO has met various public health challenges since its foundation
World Health Day 2023: Health For All
Go to source).
The initial World Health Day was observed by the World Health Assembly annually on April 7 from 1950
What is World Health Day and why it is important
Go to source).
This year, the WHO will mark its 75th anniversary on April 7, which offers an occasion to review the achievements of public health in the last 70 years, while also urging action to address current and future challenges
About World Health Day
Go to source).
About World Health Day
Go to source).
Come along with WHO on a quest to attain Health For All and share the message through social media using the hashtags #HealthForAll #WHO75
World Health Day 2023: Health For All
Go to source).
Access to essential health services is a basic human right, but almost a third of the world's population is deprived of it, making the journey to achieve health all the more urgent
Event World Health Day
Go to source).
With the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian and climate crises, and economic challenges, the right to health is more crucial than ever, and it's time for leaders to take action and be accountable for the health of their societies.
However, current healthcare systems perpetuate several shortfalls, which mandate the need for prioritizing essential services. Hence, several organizations are striving to support comprehensive health care, which is crucial to global health.
Discover ways to be a part of this pursuit of health for everyone by visiting the WHO website on World Health Day for information, resources, and tools.
While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major inequalities and systemic issues in modern healthcare systems, it also spurred digital innovation and scientific advancement
World Health Day: 8 trends shaping global healthcare
Go to source).
The World Economic Forum's Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook outlines "a shared vision for health and healthcare, by 2035", addressing the complex and interconnected challenges faced by the global health and healthcare sector that are set to continue in the future.
Moreover, to achieve more sustainable, resilient, and equitable healthcare there is a need to address eight global health and healthcare trends:
- Soaring healthcare costs and investments
- Advancements in scientific innovation
- Rapid digital innovation and AI
- Novel approaches to care delivery (care provision outside of hospitals)
- Widening disparities in healthcare coverage
- Shortages of healthcare workers and burnout
- Worsening mental health and well-being
- Macro-economic issues
