Medindia
One Drug may Clear Both Eye and Sexually Transmitted Infections

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on February 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM
An oral antibiotic tablet used to treat common eye infections may prove an effective medicine for a sexually transmitted bug that has become resistant to the usual recommended treatment.

The doctors who successfully treated a young man with Mycoplasma genitalium (non-gonococcal) urethritis with chloramphenicol suggested this finding in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections


Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.


Data from the UK Health Security Agency suggests rising antimicrobial resistance to first and second-choice drugs used to treat this infection, while there's currently no strong evidence for third-choice options.

They described a case of a young man with recurrent non-gonococcal urethritis symptoms, a common sexually transmitted infection caused by Mycoplasma genitalium that has become increasingly difficult to treat with currently recommended antibiotics.

Oral Antibiotic Eye Infection Tablet may be Effective for Sexually Transmitted Infection

The young man initially turned up at the clinic with 2-day-old symptoms, a fortnight after having unprotected sex with a casual partner. He was initially treated with a week's course of doxycycline, pending test results to identify the exact bacterial cause of his infection.
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology


AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

The results showed that he was infected with M. genitalium and he was then prescribed another antibiotic, azithromycin. Once the lab analysis revealed that it was a treatment-resistant strain, he was then given a third antibiotic, moxifloxacin.

But 5 days after completing all the courses of antibiotics, he still had symptoms. After considering other options, which were dismissed due to cost, availability, or licensing issues, the authors decided to try chloramphenicol: 1g tablet taken four times a day for 14 days.

Their decision was prompted by test tube evidence showing that chloramphenicol stopped M. genitalium in its tracks and the ready availability of the drug. After 14 days of treatment, the young man's symptoms had cleared up and lab tests confirmed that he no longer had urethritis.

This is just one case, and the findings should be taken in that context. But when considering what to choose after first- and second-line treatment failure, there is a lack of novel agents readily available in the UK, and a paucity of data to underpin recommendations.

Chloramphenicol is generally well tolerated, with serious side effects rate (1 in 30,000), and in the absence of viable effective alternatives, it merits further investigation.

Options for third-line therapies in treatment-resistant M. genitalium are urgently required. Chloramphenicol may have an application in this scenario and should be considered as a possible drug for investigation.



Source: Eurekalert
Immune System Weakens Due to Air Pollution

Immune System Weakens Due to Air Pollution


Air pollution not only leads to the development of respiratory diseases in seniors but also weakens their immune system.
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections


Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

