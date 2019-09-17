Watch Out: Anemia can Spread Deadly Dengue Virus

Although
a vaccine exists, it is dangerous to give the vaccine to someone who has never
been previously infected. Health experts and public health officials are
actively looking for
.
The
findings of the study appear in the journal Nature Microbiology
.
Role
of Blood Quality In Dengue Virus Transmission
"The
more iron in the blood, the fewer mosquitoes were infected,"
- They
team obtained fresh blood from healthy human volunteers, and added dengue
virus to each and every sample collected
- Following
this, blood from the different samples were fed
to different groups of mosquitoes and the rate of infection in each group
estimated
- The
team found the infection rate among the mosquito groups varied widely and this variation very closely
matched to the level of iron in the blood sample
says Wang. The team
found it held true in a mouse model, too: mosquitoes feeding on mice infected
with dengue were much more likely to acquire the virus if the mice were anemic.
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that iron deficiency can contribute to the spread of
deadly dengue fever.
How Adequate Iron Levels Prevent Dengue Virus
Transmission
When mosquitoes bite and feed on the blood of a dengue
virus-infected person who are not anemic, the gut cells of the mosquito take up
the ingested iron to produce a toxic chemical called reactive oxygen. This reactive
oxygen kills the dengue virus
inside the mosquito and prevents further
transmission.
Interestingly, the prevalence of iron deficiency in
dengue-endemic areas is high and might explain the increased virus
transmission. Thus supplementing iron to the general population through health
programs may reduce dengue transmission, but the team found that there is a
huge catch to iron supplementation
.
Caution Needed while Supplementing Iron in
Dengue Endemic Areas Malaria
tends to be prevalent in areas similar to
dengue. Paradoxically, plasmodium, the parasite causing malaria, grows well in
iron-rich environment and can, therefore,
cause severe infection in persons having adequate amounts of iron. Thus, mass iron supplementation programs need to be weighed carefully for risk-benefit balance
before being introduced
in such areas.
About
Dengue Fever in Brief
- Dengue
fever is an infectious disease caused by the dengue virus and spread by
mosquitoes in the tropical areas including primarily Central America and
northern South America, sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast
Asia and the Caribbean
- Dengue
is associated with high fever, headaches, rash, severe muscle and joint pains and extreme fatigue. Severe
bleeding may occur in some patients with shock and death
- About
60 million cases are reported annually across the world with 18% having
severe infection needing hospitalization with nearly 14000 deaths annually
Scope
of the Study
Understanding
how disease transmission occurs may help public health authorities take proper
preventive measures in place, not only for dengue virus but other infections such
as Zika virus
and West Nile virus
.
In
summary, in areas where iron deficiency anemia is prevalent the
rates
of dengue virus transmission is higher.
Therefore,
public health officials should consider mass iron supplementation after
weighing the risks and benefits to prevent this devastating
mosquito-borne disease.
Reference :
- Anemia May Contribute to the Spread of Dengue Fever - (https://today.uconn.edu/2019/09/anemia-may-contribute-spread-dengue-fever/)
Source: Medindia