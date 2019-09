Watch Out: Anemia can Spread Deadly Dengue Virus

Role of Blood Quality In Dengue Virus Transmission

They team obtained fresh blood from healthy human volunteers, and added dengue virus to each and every sample collected

Following this, blood from the different samples were fed to different groups of mosquitoes and the rate of infection in each group estimated

The team found the infection rate among the mosquito groups varied widely and this variation very closely matched to the level of iron in the blood sample

How Adequate Iron Levels Prevent Dengue Virus Transmission

Caution Needed while Supplementing Iron in Dengue Endemic Areas

About Dengue Fever in Brief

Dengue fever is an infectious disease caused by the dengue virus and spread by mosquitoes in the tropical areas including primarily Central America and northern South America, sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean

Dengue is associated with high fever, headaches, rash, severe muscle and joint pains and extreme fatigue. Severe bleeding may occur in some patients with shock and death

About 60 million cases are reported annually across the world with 18% having severe infection needing hospitalization with nearly 14000 deaths annually

Scope of the Study

The findings of the study appear in the journalsays Wang. The team found it held true in a mouse model, too: mosquitoes feeding on mice infected with dengue were much more likely to acquire the virus if the mice were anemic.Thus, the findings of the study suggest thatWhen mosquitoes bite and feed on the blood of a dengue virus-infected person who are not anemic, the gut cells of the mosquito take up the ingested iron to produce a toxic chemical called reactive oxygen. Thisinside the mosquito and prevents further transmission.Interestingly, the prevalence of iron deficiency in dengue-endemic areas is high and might explain the increased virus transmission. Thus supplementing iron to the general population through health programs may reduce dengue transmission, but the team found that there is a huge catch to iron supplementation Malaria tends to be prevalent in areas similar to dengue. Paradoxically, plasmodium, the parasite causing malaria, grows well in iron-rich environment and can, therefore, cause severe infection in persons having adequate amounts of iron.before being introduced in such areas.Understanding how disease transmission occurs may help public health authorities take proper preventive measures in place, not only for dengue virus but other infections such as Zika virus and West Nile virus In summary, in areas where iron deficiency anemia is prevalent the rates of dengue virus transmission is higher. Therefore, public health officials should consider mass iron supplementation after weighing the risks and benefits to prevent this devastating mosquito-borne disease.Source: Medindia