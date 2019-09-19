All-in-One Pill can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Combination pills or polypills contain agents that lower both blood pressure and cholesterol and need to be taken only once daily

Polypills are also effective in reducing heart disease risk in patients living in areas with limited access to healthcare

Persons given polypills had a 25% lesser risk of heart attack and were also more compliant with the one daily dosing compared to those on regular medications. Combination pills or polypills that lower blood pressure and cholesterol have better patient compliance and are effective in reducing heart attack or stroke in patients, particularly those living in remote areas with limited access to healthcare.

