All-in-One Pill can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Persons in rural and community settings are not
widely studied in clinical trials and innovative measures such as polypills and
The study was undertaken at the Vanderbilt University
Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee and funded by the American Heart
Association.
The
findings of the study appear in the prestigious journal New England Journal of
Medicine
.
Improving Healthcare of Populations With Limited
Access to Healthcare
The aim of the study was to find ways and means of improving heart health
and
reducing risk of serious events such as heart attack and stroke of populations
living in rural communities and remote locations with limited access to
healthcare.
"Patients
face a variety of barriers to getting the care they need,"
says study author
Daniel Muņoz, M.D, M.P.A., assistant professor of cardiology at Vanderbilt
University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee. "Those barriers can
include cost and complexity of medication regimens, so innovative strategies
are needed to improve the delivery of preventive care, especially when it comes
to socio-economically vulnerable individuals."
Testing
the Efficacy of Polypills in Improving Heart Health
- The study team looked at polypills containing
a combination of four medicines that decrease
blood pressure as well as low-density lipoprotein
(LDL) cholesterol in patients with hypertension and dyslipidemia in a rural health
center in Mobile, Alabama
- Of the 303 patients studied, nearly
75% reported earning less than $15,000 a year; 96% of the participants
were black; the average age of the participants was 56 and 60% were women
- One group of patients (50%) were
given the polypill that contained a combination of four medicines in low
dose to lower blood pressure and/or
LDL cholesterol: amlodipine (2.5 mg), atorvastatin (10mg), losartan (25 mg) and hydrochlorothiazide
(12.5 mg)
- The second half of patients were
given standard care and regular medications
- Doctors measured patients' blood
pressure and serum cholesterol at the start of the study, at two months
and finally after one year
- Patients taking the polypills had
larger reductions in systolic blood
pressure and levels of LDL cholesterol compared to those in the
standard care group
- In the polypill group, the average
reduction of systolic blood pressure was 9 mm Hg
compared 2 mm Hg in the usual care group at the end of one year
- LDL cholesterol reduction in the
polypill on an average was 15 mg per deciliter
versus 4 mg per deciliter in the standard care group
- These readings translate to a 25%
lower risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke
- Compliance to medication over the
12-month study period was significantly higher (86%) in the polypill
group, compared to less than 50% of patients on standard blood pressure
medicines at one year
Thus,
the findings of the study of the study suggest that polypills are effective
in reducing heart disease risk in populations under-served with
regards to healthcare facilities
Scope
of Study
Study
offers simple and easy to implement measures to reduce heart attack or stroke
poor and vulnerable populations. The efficacy of the
polypill can also be studied in the general population.
Strategically
Focused Research Network for Prevention
The
current study was part of $15 million initiative by the American Heart
Association in four study teams --Vanderbilt University Medical Center,
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Icahn School of Medicine at
Mount Sinai, and Northwestern Medical Center. It started in July 2014 with the
aim of finding novel ways to prevent or reduce heart attack and stroke in the
population.
In
summary, combination pills or polypills containing four drugs in low doses is
effective in lowering blood pressure
and cholesterol and
also patients are more adherent to their medications. Such simple measures will
ensure optimal health of rural and other populations with poor healthcare
access other
populations.
