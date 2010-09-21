medindia
  Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Written by dr. nithin jayan | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff on Dec 07, 2016
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide. It is a silent killer. If undetected and untreated it silently damages the blood vessels, heart, brain, and kidneys. A person is said to have hypertension (i.e. high blood pressure) when his arterial blood pressure is elevated above the normal range expected in his age group. There are two terms that one needs to know: Systolic BP and Diastolic BP. When a doctor records your blood pressure as 120/80 mm Hg, it means that 120 mm Hg is the systolic blood pressure (BP) and 80 mm Hg is the diastolic BP.

Based on these two blood pressure values, you may belong to one of the following groups:

BP CLASSIFICATIONSYSTOLIC BP (mm Hg)DIASTOLIC BP (mm Hg)
Normal<120And <80
Pre Hypertensiive120-139Or 80-89
Stage 1 Hypertension140-159Or 90-99
Stage 2 Hypertension>=160Or >=100

Arterial hypertension is the leading cause of death in the world and the most common cause for an outpatient visit to a physician. The higher your blood pressure, the greater is the chance of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease. Understanding the benefits of lowering blood pressure is thus important.

A common fallacy that most people have is that a healthy lifestyle is all that is required to control hypertension. Prescription medication is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive therapy. Lifestyle modification can only be an adjunct, but never an alternative. It is not possible to bring down blood pressure to optimum levels by lifestyle changes alone.

Clinical trials prove that antihypertensive therapy can bring significant reduction in the incidence of stroke (by up to 40%), myocardial infarction (by up to 25%) and heart failure (by 50%). Any regimen should include lifestyle modification.

The earlier guidelines recommended a trial of lifestyle modification alone for an unspecified time before a prescription of antihypertensive medication. But recent trials do not agree to this. A greater urgency is required in attaining rapid pharmacologic control of high blood pressure so as to lessen cardiovascular risk. This is because non pharmacologic reductions in blood pressure are often small and there is a high chance of recidivism.
Published on Sep 21, 2010
Last Updated on Dec 07, 2016

sant3317

I have been using Lisinopril 5 mg for last twenty years [i am 68 now] with my blood pressure maintained within 140/90.I dont find any side effects either apart from I am feeling healthy and sexualy active even at this age.

kingshaka

l am using atacand plus 16mg and Atenolo 50mg what are the side effects

drsuresh1

certainly it is TRUE.we need to b more careful regsrdind BP MEDICATIONS. YOGA EXERCISE PRANAYAM MEDITATION DIET have some value BUT cannot replace MEDICINES. ONE shoukd b cautious at 130/90 reading-starting antihypertensive medicines is really beneficial in slowing/stopping complications.

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

