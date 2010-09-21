Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

About
Based on these two blood pressure values, you may belong to one of the following groups:
|BP CLASSIFICATION
|SYSTOLIC BP (mm Hg)
|DIASTOLIC BP (mm Hg)
|Normal
|<120
|And <80
|Pre Hypertensiive
|120-139
|Or 80-89
|Stage 1 Hypertension
|140-159
|Or 90-99
|Stage 2 Hypertension
|>=160
|Or >=100
Arterial hypertension is the leading cause of death in the world and the most common cause for an outpatient visit to a physician. The higher your blood pressure, the greater is the chance of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease. Understanding the benefits of lowering blood pressure is thus important.
A common fallacy that most people have is that a healthy lifestyle is all that is required to control hypertension. Prescription medication is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive therapy. Lifestyle modification can only be an adjunct, but never an alternative. It is not possible to bring down blood pressure to optimum levels by lifestyle changes alone.
Clinical trials prove that antihypertensive therapy can bring significant reduction in the incidence of stroke (by up to 40%), myocardial infarction (by up to 25%) and heart failure (by 50%). Any regimen should include lifestyle modification.
The earlier guidelines recommended a trial of lifestyle modification alone for an unspecified time before a prescription of antihypertensive medication. But recent trials do not agree to this. A greater urgency is required in attaining rapid pharmacologic control of high blood pressure so as to lessen cardiovascular risk. This is because non pharmacologic reductions in blood pressure are often small and there is a high chance of recidivism.
I have been using Lisinopril 5 mg for last twenty years [i am 68 now] with my blood pressure maintained within 140/90.I dont find any side effects either apart from I am feeling healthy and sexualy active even at this age.
l am using atacand plus 16mg and Atenolo 50mg what are the side effects
This is very good side for all types of peoples. very very thnk.
certainly it is TRUE.we need to b more careful regsrdind BP MEDICATIONS. YOGA EXERCISE PRANAYAM MEDITATION DIET have some value BUT cannot replace MEDICINES. ONE shoukd b cautious at 130/90 reading-starting antihypertensive medicines is really beneficial in slowing/stopping complications.