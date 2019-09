Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

‘Momís who smoke during pregnancy can disrupt the development of an endocrine system of the female fetus in the womb causing increased testosterone levels and masculinization of the fetus, leading to fertility issues later in life.’ Read More..

Measuring Effect of Maternal Smoking on Female Fetuses

The study team measured anogenital distance (AGD) in 56 newborn girl babies and 64 boy babies, whose mothers had smoked during pregnancy

AGD was markedly higher in the baby girls and bore a direct relationship to the amount of cigarettes their mothers smoked during pregnancy . No such change was noted on the AGD in the boys

The significant increase in AGD in girls exposed to maternal smoking suggests likely testosterone exposure in the fetus that affects the endocrine system development resulting in fertility issues and metabolic problems later in life

More research is needed to understand the exact nature of the relationship between maternal smoking, increased AGD and longterm health problems in girls

Future Plans

The findings of the study suggest that exposure to maternal smoking by female fetus can result in masculinization due to improper endocrine development and affect longterm fertility of women born to such mothers.Dr. Kizilay, cautions,The team now plan to follow up effects of exposure to high testosterone levels in the womb caused by maternal smoking in the same group of baby girls, to see how this impacts their long-term fertilityIn summary, maternal smoking during pregnancy can adversely affect the endocrine development of female fetus and cause fertility issues later in life. It is well known that smoking during pregnancy harms both the mother and baby and this study is yet another reason why women should abstain from smoking during pregnancy.Source: Medindia