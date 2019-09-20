Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

Highlights:

Smoking during pregnancy can disrupt developing an endocrine system of the female fetus in the womb causing increased testosterone levels and masculinization of the fetus, and lowering fertility in the longer term

Level of testosterone exposure was estimated by measuring the anogenital distance (AGD), the distance from the midpoint of the anus to the genitalia and was found to be longer in girl babies whose mothers smoked. There was no similar change in boy babies

Nevertheless, further research is needed to gain more insight and to explain the relationship between maternal smoking, increased AGD in baby girls and long term health issues Pregnant women who smoke put their daughter's at risk of infertility. Baby girls in the womb exposed to higher levels of the male hormone, testosterone, due to maternal smoking during pregnancy are at higher risk of abnormal development and long-term ill effects on their endocrine functions, including fertility. Pregnant women who smoke put their daughter's at risk of infertility. Baby girls in the womb exposed to higher levels of the male hormone, testosterone, due to maternal smoking during pregnancy are at higher risk of abnormal development and long-term ill effects on their endocrine functions, including fertility.

