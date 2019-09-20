Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

The
study was conducted by Dr. Deniz Ozalp Kizilay and
colleagues at Cigli State Training Hospital in Turkey and the findings of the
study are being presented at the 58th Annual European Society for Paediatric
Endocrinology Meeting.
Measuring
Effect of Maternal Smoking on Female Fetuses
- The study team measured
anogenital distance (AGD) in 56 newborn girl babies and 64 boy babies,
whose mothers had smoked during pregnancy
- AGD was markedly higher in the baby
girls and bore a direct relationship to the amount of cigarettes their
mothers smoked during pregnancy .
No such change was noted on the AGD in the boys
- The significant increase in AGD in
girls exposed to maternal smoking suggests likely testosterone exposure in
the fetus that affects the endocrine system development resulting in fertility issues and metabolic
problems later in life
- More research
is needed to understand the exact nature of the
relationship between maternal smoking, increased AGD and longterm health
problems in girls
The
findings of the study suggest that exposure to maternal smoking
by female
fetus can result in masculinization due to improper endocrine development and
affect longterm fertility of women born to such mothers.
Dr.
Kizilay, cautions, "The
mechanisms behind the potential reproductive
problems caused by exposure to cigarette smoke in the womb are not
fully understood. Our results do suggest that girls have higher testosterone
exposure but not how this relates to reproductive function. More extensive and
carefully-designed studies are required to explain this relationship."
Future Plans
The
team now plan to follow up effects of exposure to high testosterone levels in the womb
caused
by maternal smoking in the same group of baby girls, to see how this impacts
their long-term fertility
In
summary, maternal smoking during pregnancy can adversely affect the endocrine
development of female fetus and cause fertility issues later in life. It is
well known that smoking during pregnancy harms both the mother and baby and
this study is yet another reason why women should abstain from smoking during
pregnancy. Reference :
- Prenatal Smoke-Exposure is Associated with Increased Anogenital Distance in Female Infants - (http://abstracts.eurospe.org/hrp/0092/hrp0092lb-14)
