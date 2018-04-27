SHERLOCK to Detect Viruses Directly from Blood

New tool enables the CRISPR-based diagnostic SHERLOCK to detect viruses directly from body fluids.

The expansion of the platform's potential allows to quickly and cheaply track pathogens such as Zika and Ebola during an outbreak.

The tool eliminates a processing step that previously required a lab environment and professionally trained personnel.

SHERLOCK and HUDSON

CRISPR-based diagnostic SHERLOCK has been optimized for rapid use during viral outbreaks by research teams at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The new tool updates SHELOCK which was first unveiled in 2017, to detect pathogens quickly and cheaply directly from body fluids. The study is published in the journalThe CRISPR-based diagnostic platform SHERLOCK (Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing) uses a programmed Cas13 enzyme along with reporter molecules to indicate the presence of a genetic target, such as a virus.