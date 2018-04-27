Latest Research Offerings on Novel Treatment Options For Various Cancers

Highlights
:
- The Experimental
Biology conference provides a unique platform for scientists across the
United States to present the latest and game changing treatments and
concepts for various cancers
- Cancer is one of the
leading causes of mortality globally and scientists are constantly
striving to create better and more effective cancer treatments and
prevention.
The Experimental Biology 2018
meet held
from April 21-25 at the San Diego Convention
Center
is a
premier annual meeting of five host scientific societies and several guest
societies. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for scientists from the US and
across the world to share and exchange ideas on path breaking developments in
cancer research.
Highlighted below are four of
the many new developments that are being show cased
in the EB meeting 2018
‘The annual Experimental Biology meet offers scientists from across the US and the world a platform to present the latest developments in various fields and translating their research to clinical patients’
1. New Treatment for
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), makes up for about 90 percent
of all pancreatic cancers, and has a 5-year survival rate of onlyless than five
percent. Pancreatic cancer
is very often difficult to detect,
and therapy is additionally complicated by p53 tumor suppressor gene mutations
that render the tumor cells resistant to treatment.
Scientists from the Human BioMolecular Research Institute, University
of California San Diego and ChemRegen, Inc. have created a novel compound
that could be potentially useful in
treating pancreatic cancer
- In earlier research, the team demonstrated that this compound
killed PDAC cells both expressing and not having the p53 mutation. The
compound was also found to inhibit tumor growth in a mouse model of
invasive PDAC
- In their latest work, the scientists have showed that the compound works by uniquely
targeting two human cell death pathways namely programmed cell
death (apoptosis), and the intracellular scavenging system referred to as
autophagy
- They have demonstrated that the compound exerts its effects
through its ability to induce crosstalk PDAC cell death pathways.
Jiongjia Cheng will be presenting this work at the American Society for
Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) annual meeting.
2. Understanding Mechanisms of Chemotherapy Induced Nerve Pain
Patients receiving chemotherapy
drugs often experience crippling pain due to the occurrence of
chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy
. The reason for its occurrence
remains unclear and there is no effective treatment.
- In a new study, research teams from the University of Texas Health
Science Center at San Antonio found that exposure to taxanes and vinca
alkaloids anticancer agents led to an immediate pain response mediated
through the peripheral nerve receptors that detect pain impulses
- They showed that the
chemotherapy drugs cause over excitation of sensory neurons by specificactivation of an ion channel (TrpA1) involved in perception
of pain.
- The study is among the first
to demonstrate direct activation of sensory neurons by anti-cancer
drugs and suggests a possible role for developing treatments for
chemotherapy induced neuropathy by targeting TrpA1.
The findings could lead to creation of novel and effective treatments
to combat this debilitating condition. Nina Boiko will present this work at the
American Physiological Society annual meeting.
3. Role of NSAID in Treatment of Colon Cancer Indomethacin
is a potent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) found to have
anticancer properties in animal models and in clinical trials.
A research team from University of Texas Health Sciences Center in
Houston conducted a study using
unmodified indomethacin and indomethacin modified with phosphatidylcholine
(to counter NSAID induced injury in the gastrointestinal tract) to test its
ability to inhibit colonic cancer cells.
- In mice-derived cultivated cancer cells, doses of both
forms of indomethacin significantly suppressed colon tumor cell growth,
with the phosphatidylcholine containing formulation found to be slightly
more potent at the lowest dose that was tested
- Similarly, in mice injected with colon cancer cells, both forms of indomethacin
brought about significant decrease in the amount of tumor compared to mice
that got no treatment
Thus the results suggest that indomethacin and
phosphatidylcholine-indomethacin are effective inhibitors of colon cancer cell
growth and may have a role in the
treatment and prevention of colon cancer in persons
as well. This work will
be presented by Lenard Lichtenberger at the ASPET annual meeting.
4. Decoding the Mechanisms of Breast Cancer Growth and Spread
Cold-inducible RNA binding
protein
(CIRP) plays a critical part in regulating gene expression and response of
cells to stress
- A research team from the University of New Mexico Health Sciences
Center studied a mouse model of
breast cancer that expresses higher levels of CIRP than normal to test
its role in growth and spread of breast cancer
- They found that increased levels of CIRP inhibited the growth and
spread of tumor cells
- These anti-cancer effects were associated with changes
in the levels of cytokines (chemical mediators of
the immune system). Specifically, the mice secreted lesser amounts of
cytokines that promote tumor growth and progression; at the same time they
secreted increased levels of cytokines that suppress cancer growth and
metastasis.
The team continues to study CIRP's ability to
influence signaling between the tumor and immune cells and how this information
could be used to create even more effective immunotherapies for breast
cancer
. Daniel Lujan will present
this study during the Cell Biology Award Hybrid Symposium at the American
Association of Anatomists annual meeting.
Source: Medindia
