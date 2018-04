Prolonged use of anticholinergic agents, especially in adults over the age of 45 years may increase the risk of dementia according to a recent study conducted by the University of East Anglia, UK. The findings of the study appear in theA team of scientists led by George Savva at the University of East Anglia, therefore, undertook to estimate thevarious classes of anticholinergic drugs Thus, the findings of the study suggest a possible association between long-term use of anticholinergic agents and risk of dementia in persons over the age of 45 years.

Prolonged Use of Anticholinergic Drugs Could Increase Dementia Risk

Takeaway from Study

The scientists believe that the association might be "caused by a class specific effect, or by agents being used for very early symptoms of dementia" and further research into the effects of specific drug classes is necessary for more clarity.

However, they feel clinicians "should continue to be vigilant with respect to the use of anticholinergic drugs, and should consider the risk of long term cognitive effects, as well as short term effects, associated with specific drug classes when performing their risk-benefit analysis."

What is Dementia?

‘Drugs with anticholinergic properties should be avoided in older adults and pharmacological and non-pharmacological alternatives should instead be considered.’

The authors admit that a firm causal link cannot be established and this is mainly an observational study. Certain limitations included mis-classification of dementia in patients and lack of data on the severity of depression . However, this study was the largest of its kind till date and accounted for several potential influential factors.In an editorial linked to the study, Professor Shelly Gray at the University of Washington and Professor Joseph Hanlon at the University of Pittsburgh, say this research "raises important issues about the best way to summarise anticholinergic burden for future research."Dementia refers to a group of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain. These symptoms may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking and understanding, problem-solving or language, and can become severe enough to affect a person's ability to perform daily activities. Dementia may also be associated with changes in mood or behaviour.Dementia is a progressive condition, meaning the symptoms will gradually get worse over time as more brain cells are destroyed and eventually die. It is not a specific disease per se but can be caused by several underlying conditions such as Alzheimer's disease , Parkinson disease, thyroid disease, sleep disorders and certain vitamin deficiencies. A complete evaluation is therefore necessary to identify the cause and treat as appropriate.In conclusion, the consensus among the scientists appears to be that anticholinergic agents are best avoided in older adults."Specifically, for most highly anticholinergic drugs, non-pharmacological and pharmacological alternatives are available and should be considered," they conclude.Source: Medindia