New Tool Can Help Fight Lymphoma - Here''s How

A new tool has been discovered that can help fight against a dangerous type of lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), which does not respond to standard therapy in many patients, reveals new research. The diagnostic tool uses a technique called gene expression profiling, which has revealed that 1 in 10 patients are 50 percent less likely to be cured by standard chemotherapy.