New Tool Can Help Fight Lymphoma - Here's How

What is Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)?

‘A new diagnostic tool called gene expression profiling can detect dangerous types of lymphomas such as DLBCL much faster than previous methods. This will enable doctors to timely identify high-risk patients who do not respond to standard treatments.’

What is Gene Expression Profiling?

What Did the New Study Discover?

Expert Comments

Funding Source

The study was lead by a team of UK researchers from the University of Leeds, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford and University of Southampton. They had expertise in a variety of areas, including Oncology, Pathology and Bioinformatics and combined forces to contribute to the study from various angles. The study has been published in the, an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) journal.Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast growing) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that affects the B-lymphocytes and is the most common type of NHL prevalent worldwide. The B-lymphocytes are a sub-class of white blood cells that undergo maturation in the bone marrow and make antibodies that help to fight infections.DLBCL generally occurs in older age and the mean age of diagnosis is around 70 years. It can occur inside the lymph nodes (intra-nodal) or outside the lymph nodes (extra-nodal), literally in any organ of the body.It is currently treated by chemotherapy, consisting of four drugs termed "R-CHOP" -ituximab,yclophosphamide, doxorubicinydrochloride, vincristine (ncovin), andrednisolone.Gene expression profiling is a robust microarray-based technique that provides high-throughput analysis of gene expression of tens of thousands of genes simultaneously. This technique can be used to compare the gene transcription in cancer cells versus normal cells. This enables the identification of genes that are overexpressed or underexpressed in cancers can provide crucial information about the aggressiveness of a tumor, including biomarkers tracing disease progression and its response to treatment. It also provides information about potential therapeutic targets, as well as sensitivity and resistance to various chemotherapies. This is helpful for predicting the outlook or prognosis.Although, many lymphoma patients respond to existing treatments, there is a sizeable fraction who don't respond to these therapies. Gene expression profiling has been able to identify these non-responders. Analysis of the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) of the tumor cells from 928 DLBCL patients, who participated in a clinical trial, revealed that a proportion of the patients didn't respond to standard chemotherapy.The researchers indicated thatGene expression profiling enabled the identification of molecular high-grade (MHG) patients, by looking at the expression patterns of every one of the 20,000 genes present in the genome of a single human cell. The data generated from the 928 patients was analyzed by complex computer modeling by harnessing the power of Bioinformatics.It should be noted that patients with MHG lymphoma have a three-year survival rate of only 37 percent after standard chemotherapy , compared to 72 percent for other grades of tumor.Professor David Westhead, MA, DPhil, from the Astbury Center for Structural Molecular Biology, University of Leeds, UK, and one of the senior authors, indicated that the study identified which patients would be at a higher risk after receiving standard treatment. This accounted for 10 percent of sufferers, which represented a significant proportion.Professor Ming-Qing Du, from the Division of Cellular and Molecular Pathology, University of Cambridge, UK, another senior author, said:Professor Peter Johnson, MA, MD, FRCP, from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, UK, and the study's third senior author, said:Dr. Alasdair Rankin, Director of Research at Bloodwise, UK's leading blood cancer research charity organization, said:The study was funded by Bloodwise, UK under its Precision Medicine in Aggressive Lymphoma Program.Source: Medindia