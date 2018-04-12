medindia
Pregnancy Changes Mothers' Brain Structure and Improves Mother-baby Bonding
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Pregnancy Changes Mothers' Brain Structure and Improves Mother-baby Bonding

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 4, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Early bonding between mother and baby is crucial for a child's healthy development and a strong bond facilitates better overall development in the long-term
  • Stronger bonding is facilitated when the mother shows heightened sensitivity to baby's facial signals and emotions such as crying and smiling
  • Women who display increased brain activity in response to baby's facial signals during pregnancy and following delivery showed greater sensitivity to the baby's needs resulting in better bonding between mother and baby
Changes in brain activity that begin during pregnancy may make a woman more sensitive and tuned to her baby's emotional signals and facilitate better and stronger bonding between mother and baby, according to a recent study undertaken at the University of Toronto and Liverpool Hope University. The findings of the study appear in Child Development, a journal of the Society for Research in Child Development.
Pregnancy Changes Mothers' Brain Structure and Improves Mother-baby Bonding

Until now studies focused on changes that occurred following delivery, but this study also looks at changes that occur in the woman's brain during pregnancy and how it influences bonding between mother and baby.

Brain Activity of a Woman During Pregnancy, Postpartum and Bonding with Baby
  • The study included 39 women aged between 22 and 39 years of different racial origins, most of them married and having a college degree
  • The participants were reviewed twice, once in the last trimester of pregnancy and the second visit three to five months after delivery
  • During both visits, brain activity was measured using an EEG (electroencephalogram) to test the level of brain activity in response to looking at 40 images showing happy and sad expressions of infants and adults
  • During both visits, the women reported about feeling depressed or anxious and on the second visit the women reported how well they were bonding with their baby
Thus, the brain activity of women during pregnancy and postpartum was measured and the difference in activity between the two measurements was correlated to the degree of bonding between the mother and baby as reported by the women. The findings were as follows:
  • Women with greater increase in brain activity between the first measurement (during pregnancy) and the second measurement following delivery reported a better bonding with their babies
  • Changes in the brain that were observed reflected an automatic process and were not intentionally or deliberately controlled by the participants
  • The changes in brain activity were not found to be related to structural differences in the baby's face but rather emotional needs and signals of the baby
The findings of the study suggest that the brain of the pregnant woman undergoes reorganization in structure and this change is reflected in some women as an increased sensitivity to their baby's emotional cues resulting in a stronger bonding that is critical to healthy development of the child.

Limitations of Study
  • Size of the study was small (39 women)
  • Details of bonding was reported by the women and not observed directly by the study team
  • Direction of the association was not determined i.e. whether brain change caused mother-child relationship or mother-baby bonding caused the brain change
Future Research Plans

The research team plans to further study how emotional networks in the brain communicate and whether these networks influence parent's understanding of their baby's emotional needs or vice versa.

In conclusion, the findings of the study explore the mechanisms that might possibly influence the bonding of the mother and her baby which is very important for the healthy development of the child. To conclude with the remarks of David Haley, professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, and lead author of the study, "Our findings support the idea that, in the brain, responses to infants' cues change over the course of pregnancy and early motherhood, with some mothers showing more marked changes than others. This variation, in turn, is associated with mothers' reports of their emotional bonds with their babies."

References :
  1. Changes in Cortical Sensitivity to Infant Facial Cues From Pregnancy to Motherhood Predict Mother-Infant Bonding - (https://doi.org/10.1111/cdev.13182)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Impact of Love Hormone on Mother-Baby Emotional Bonding

Higher oxytocin levels in mothers may indicate higher oxytocin levels in infants, which occurs during breast feeding and interactive touching.

Mother-Infant Connection Important for Child's Development

A strong emotional attachment between a mother and her baby may help prevent diseases, boost immunity, and enhance a child's IQ.

Male Bonding Possible by Holding Babies

A new study suggests that males have a better chance of bonding with each other when carrying an infant.

Pregnant Women Show Increased Activity in the Right Side of the Brain

A new study has found that pregnant women show increased activity in the area of the brain that is related to emotional skills as they prepare to bond with their babies.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Parkinsons Disease Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

What's New on Medindia

Radiosurgery

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive