Pregnancy Changes Mothers' Brain Structure and Improves Mother-baby Bonding

Early bonding between mother and baby is crucial for a child's healthy development and a strong bond facilitates better overall development in the long-term

Stronger bonding is facilitated when the mother shows heightened sensitivity to baby's facial signals and emotions such as crying and smiling

Women who display increased brain activity in response to baby's facial signals during pregnancy and following delivery showed greater sensitivity to the baby's needs resulting in better bonding between mother and baby

Changes in brain activity that begin during pregnancy may make a woman more sensitive and tuned to her baby's emotional signals and facilitate better and stronger bonding between mother and baby, according to a recent study undertaken at the University of Toronto and Liverpool Hope University. The findings of the study appear in, a journal of the Society for Research in Child Development.