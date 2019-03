New Smartphone App Can Help Monitor Blood Pressure Remotely

‘New smartphone app can help people with high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes to monitor their blood pressure remotely. The app also gives suitable health tips such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reminding them to take medications in order to improve blood pressure control and reduce associated health risk.’

Read More..

Testing the Efficacy of Smartphone App in Blood Pressure Control

The study enrolled 708 participants at an average age of 54 years, and 53 percent of them were women

At the onset of the study, all participants were diagnosed with diabetes, and 63 percent had blood pressure greater than 130/80 mm Hg, which is the cut-off for the diagnosis of stage 1 hypertension, according to the revised guideline published by ACC and the American Heart Association (AHA) in 2017

A small subset of patients (28.7 percent) had blood pressure readings greater than 140/90 mm Hg, the cut-off for stage 2 high blood pressure, according to ACC/AHA guidelines

The study participants were given a blood pressure monitor and cuff that they could connect wirelessly with Livongo's smartphone app

When the patients checked their blood pressure (on an average 4 times per week) with their smartphones nearby, the recordings were automatically transmitted to Livongo's computer servers

After recording their blood pressure, the participants could open the app to view the results while they got tips on on ways to manage their blood pressure such as better diet choices, regular exercise, weight management and reminding them to take their medications

The app also enabled them to look at the trend in blood pressure readings over time, share the results with family members, friends, their doctor and if needed fix up a call with a health coach

At the end of the study in six weeks, almost 40.8 percent of patients had blood pressure values less than 130/80 mm Hg, while 23.6 percent of participants still had blood pressure more than 140/90 mm Hg

Future Plans

Health Risks Associated with Concomitant Hypertension and Diabetes

Summary

Remote Monitoring of Blood Pressure in T2D Population Decreases Systolic Blood Pressure at 6 Weeks: A Pilot Study - (https://www.acc.org/education-and-meetings/meetings/meeting-items/2018/03/12/13/48/acc19-68th-annual-scientific-session-and-expo)

The pilotand led by Bimal R. Shah, MD, chief medical officer of the health technology company Livongo, and assistant consulting professor at Duke University School of Medicine.The findings of this pilot study will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session.Earlier studies have shown that making suitable lifestyle modifications and home blood pressure monitoring, also known as self-measured blood pressure monitoring can help improve blood pressure control . The study teamThegoal was a decrease in systolic blood pressure after six weeks. Themeasured was a reduction of diastolic blood pressure in the same period.The findings of the study suggest that. According to the Shah, patients with higher readings at the start of the study were more likely to see improvements in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels.Shah said.A potential limitation of the current study is that it did not include a control group that received standard care for hypertension as a comparison.Shah and his team his colleague plan to undertake ato either standard hypertension care or the smartphone app intervention.It is estimated that 50 percent of adults in the US have hypertension and only 54 percent of them have proper control of their blood pressure. It is common for patients with hypertension to also have concomitant diabetes.compared to persons with only one of these conditions.The findings of the study indicate thathe findings of the study have to be validated in further trials.Source: Medindia