medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Results in Better Blood Pressure Control, Saves Costs

by Thilaka Ravi on  September 9, 2018 at 11:46 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Home blood pressure monitoring was found to improve hypertension control and save medical costs, according to results of a pilot initiative presented at the American Heart Association's Joint Hypertension 2018 Scientific Sessions.
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Results in Better Blood Pressure Control, Saves Costs
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Results in Better Blood Pressure Control, Saves Costs

American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology guidelines stress the importance of home blood pressure monitoring for optimal high blood pressure management.

However, according to Roy R. Champion, M.Sc., B.S.N., clinical quality R.N. at Scott and White Health Plan, Temple, Texas, home blood pressure monitoring isn't a common part of most treatment plans. Based on trends noted during medical record reviews, Champion said less than one in five providers were including home blood pressure monitoring in documentations for hypertension patients.

"Meanwhile, in the charts that did use home blood pressure monitoring, approximately 86 percent of those patients had their hypertension under control," Champion said.

Home monitoring combined with doctor visits to measure a patient's blood pressure helps to avoid numbers skewed by "white-coat hypertension," when blood pressure is high in a medical setting but not in everyday life, and "masked hypertension," when blood pressure is normal in a medical setting but high at home.

Champion studied the impact of an intervention that provided free home blood pressure monitors, online and print resources for tracking their readings, and monitoring reminders to 2,550 adult patients with persistent uncontrolled high blood pressure. In each case, the patient's provider would know the patient received a free at-home blood pressure monitor and resources for how to use it.
They found:
  • By their 3rd office visit, nearly 67 percent of patients had their blood pressure controlled.
  • Nearly 60 percent of patients had blood pressure control by their sixth visit. .

    • Champion attributed the decline from the third to sixth visit to providers' adjusting blood pressure medications based on information from home blood pressure monitoring. Patients only had to see their doctors a few times to settle on the ideal medication amount, he said.

  • At the end of the intervention, systolic blood pressures had decreased an average 16.9 mmHg and diastolic blood pressures fell an average 6.5 mmHg.
  • In the six months after the intervention, nearly 80 percent of the participants achieved blood pressure under control using the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) 2018 standards.
  • Using the 2017 AHA/ACC guidelines, 72 percent achieved hypertension control.

    • "Even with the more stringent guidelines, we showed home blood pressure monitoring is vital to achieving control among hypertensive patients," Champion said.

  • Each kit, including the monitor, cost an average $38.50; yet, the cost savings from the intervention were substantial. The intervention reduced needed office visits by 1.2 office visits per participant per year and significantly reduced emergency department and medication costs. .
Home monitoring helps providers better understand patients' everyday blood pressure numbers in a cost-saving way that doesn't increase the burden on patients or providers, Champion said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Glomerulonephritis refers to injury and inflammation to the glomeruli found in the kidney and can ...

 Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and ...

 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive