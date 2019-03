Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Does Not Worsen Following Pregnancy

‘Multiple sclerosis (MS) is quite common in women in their reproductive age. However, this study suggests that women can safely undergo pregnancies, breastfeed and restart their treatment without worrying about the risk of relapse post delivery.’

Does Childbirth Increase Risk of Multiple Sclerosis Relapse

The study team went through all patient records from Kaiser Permanente Southern and Northern California databases and found 375 women with MS accounting for 466 pregnancies from 2008 to 2016.

They surveyed the women for more information about treatment history, pregnancy details, breastfeeding and episodes of remission and relapse

Of the 375 women, 38 percent reported not receiving any treatment for MS in the year prior to becoming pregnant.

A total of 15 percent just had the clinically isolated syndrome, which is the first occurrence of MS symptoms when they became pregnant

A small proportion of the women (8%) had a relapse during pregnancy.

Following delivery, 26 percent of the women had a flare-up, 87 percent breastfed their babies of which 35 percent breastfed exclusively.

41 percent of participants resumed taking their disease-modifying treatments after delivery

Before pregnancy, the yearly relapse rate was 0.39, which fell to 0.07 to 0.14 during pregnancy.

After birth, the symptoms did not worsen more, showing a rate in the first three months after the birth of 0.27, slightly less than pre-pregnancy relapse rates

By four to six months after delivery, the relapse rate had returned to the pre-pregnancy baseline level of 0.37

Women who breastfed their babies on their milk exclusively for the first two months had a 40% lower risk of relapse compared to women who did not breastfeed.

Of the 167 women who breastfed exclusively, 67 resumed disease-modifying agents while they were breastfeeding

Restarting moderately effective disease-modifying agents such as interferon-betas and glatiramer acetate did not influence the rate of relapse

Women who gave formula in addition to breast milk within two months after delivery appeared to have a similar risk of relapse as women who never breastfed

The findings of the study will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 71st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. Annette Langer-Gould, MD, Ph.D., of Kaiser Permanente, the study author said: Until now it was believed that multiple sclerosis symptoms deteriorate after childbirth. The study team hoped to determine if this information that was put forth 20 years ago is still valid in the modern scenario where disease-modifying treatments have become available and MRI scans can diagnose multiple sclerosis in the very early stages before it can progress. According to the author, the lower rates of relapse following childbirth in this study could be due to the inclusion of women who just had one isolated episode as well as a high proportion of women who exclusively breastfed. Further studies need to be conducted to further analyze the subgroup of women with severe relapses related to cessation of treatment such as natalizumab or fingolimod that they were taking prior to pregnancy.