Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Does Not Worsen Following Pregnancy

Highlights:
- Post pregnancy period does not increase the risk of
relapse of multiple sclerosis or cause a deterioration in the condition as
currently believed according to this latest study
- Most patients have the relapsing and remitting form of
the disease where the symptoms settle down for a period and then suddenly
flare up. The condition is common in women in the reproductive age
- Women can safely undergo pregnancy, breastfeed their
babies and resume treatment after delivery without increased risk of
worsening of symptoms and deterioration
Women diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
need not worry about the risk of worsening of
the condition or a flare-up immediately after pregnancy, according to the findings of a recent study at Kaiser Permanente
Southern California in Pasadena.
The findings of the study will be
presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 71st Annual Meeting in
Philadelphia.
‘Multiple sclerosis (MS) is quite common in women in their reproductive age. However, this study suggests that women can safely undergo pregnancies, breastfeed and restart their treatment without worrying about the risk of relapse post delivery.’
Annette Langer-Gould, MD, Ph.D., of Kaiser Permanente,
the study author said: "These
results are exciting, as MS is more common among women of childbearing age than
in any other group. This shows us that women with MS today can have children,
breastfeed and resume their treatment without experiencing an increased risk of
relapses during the postpartum period."
Does Childbirth Increase Risk
of Multiple Sclerosis Relapse
Until now it was believed that multiple sclerosis
symptoms deteriorate
after childbirth. The study team hoped
to determine if this information that was put forth 20 years ago is still valid
in the modern scenario where disease-modifying treatments have become available and MRI
scans can diagnose multiple sclerosis in the very early stages
before it can progress.
- The study team went through all patient records from
Kaiser Permanente Southern and Northern California databases and found 375
women with MS accounting for 466 pregnancies from 2008 to 2016.
- They surveyed the women for more information about
treatment history, pregnancy details, breastfeeding and episodes of
remission and relapse
- Of the 375 women, 38 percent reported not receiving any
treatment for MS in the year prior to becoming pregnant.
- A total of 15 percent just had the
clinically isolated syndrome, which is the first
occurrence of MS symptoms when they became pregnant
- A small proportion of the women (8%) had a relapse
during pregnancy.
- Following delivery, 26 percent of the women had a
flare-up, 87 percent breastfed their babies of which 35 percent breastfed
exclusively.
- 41 percent of participants resumed taking their
disease-modifying treatments after delivery
- Before pregnancy, the yearly relapse rate was 0.39, which fell to 0.07 to 0.14
during pregnancy.
- After birth, the symptoms did not worsen more, showing a rate in the first
three months after the birth of 0.27,
slightly less than pre-pregnancy relapse rates
- By four to six months after delivery, the relapse rate had returned to the pre-pregnancy baseline
level of 0.37
The results remained the same even after
the scientists adjusted for other influencing factors that could affect the
relapse rate, including the severity of the
symptoms before pregnancy.
Interestingly, breastfeeding
the baby appeared to be beneficial in reducing the risk of Multiple Sclerosis
relapse
.
- Women who breastfed their babies on their milk
exclusively for the first two months had a 40% lower risk of relapse
compared to women who did not breastfeed.
- Of the 167 women who breastfed exclusively, 67 resumed
disease-modifying agents while
they were breastfeeding
- Restarting moderately effective disease-modifying agents such as interferon-betas and glatiramer
acetate did not influence the rate of relapse
- Women who gave formula in addition to breast milk
within two months after delivery appeared to have a
similar risk of relapse as women who never breastfed
The findings of the study indicate that childbirth does not increase the risk of
relapse of multiple sclerosis
. According to the author, the lower rates of relapse following childbirth in this study could
be due to the inclusion of women who
just had one isolated episode as well as a high proportion of women who
exclusively breastfed.
Future Plans
Further studies need to be conducted to further analyze the subgroup of women with
severe relapses related to cessation of treatmentsuch as natalizumab or fingolimod that they were taking prior to
pregnancy.
Summary
The period immediately after delivery in
women with multiple sclerosis does not increase the risk of relapse of the
condition. Women with MS can have babies, breastfeed them and restart their
medications after childbirth.
