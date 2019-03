C-peptide levels in the blood or urine can indicate how much insulin is being produced and therefore, can be used as a simple and cheap test to diagnose the type of diabetes that a patient has. This can help doctors to change the medications accordingly. A team of researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK have developed one such test, which is being presented at theat the Arena and Convention Center (ACC), Liverpool, UK.

C-Peptide Test Helps Diagnose and Treat Diabetes Accurately

C-Peptide and its Role in Diagnosis of Diabetes

‘C-peptide test can help in the correct diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. This simple and inexpensive test can differentiate between Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes, as well as other genetic forms of diabetes. It can also predict the efficacy of antidiabetic drugs.’

The C-Peptide Test Developed by the University of Exeter, UK

Salient Features of the New C-Peptide Test

It is simple, robust and cheap - costing just £10 per test

It has an impact on deciding the correct treatment, patient education and follow-up care

It can reveal if there is a genetic cause behind diabetes, which impacts treatment as well as establishing whether there is a family history of the disease. A genetic cause has been confirmed in 8 patients

Measuring C-peptide levels can tell how much insulin is being produced de novo within the body, even if the patient is taking insulin injections

within the body, even if the patient is taking insulin injections The test is available in Edinburgh and Glasgow under the National Health Service (NHS) for testing patients with Type-1 diabetes for at least three years

Study Findings

Optimal storage conditions for the blood and urine samples were established, making sample collection and storage easier

A specific preservative was identified that allowed blood C-peptide samples to be stored for over 24 hours

The above findings permit C-peptide testing to be used in routine clinical care in outpatient clinics

Blood and urine C-peptide testing can identify the correct subtype of diabetes

C-peptide is a cheap and effective test for diagnosing a genetic form of diabetes, which otherwise requires expensive tests

Clinical studies show that C-peptide can predict the efficacy of specific antidiabetic drugs in individual patients

C-peptide can stratify response to a costly therapy in diabetics on insulin, thereby identifying patients unlikely to benefit from the therapy

Low C-peptide is associated with higher fluctuations in blood glucose, thereby increasing the risk of hypoglycemia in Type-2 diabetics on insulin

Expert Comments

Conclusion

, also known as a, is a short 31-amino acid polypeptide that connects insulin's A-chain with its B-chain in the proinsulin molecule. A C-peptide test is used to differentiate between Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. In Type-1 diabetes, very little or no insulin is produced, and so, the corresponding C-peptide level is also very low. In Type-2 diabetes, however, an ample amount of insulin is produced, and therefore, the level of C-peptide is much more elevated and higher than normal values. This difference in the levels of C-peptide helps to diagnose and differentiate between Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes more accurately.A team of researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK have developed a simple and inexpensive test for measuring the levels of C-peptide in the blood or urine, which can show what kind of treatment will be most effective in diabetic patients. The test has been evaluated by clinicians at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland in over 750 patients, clinically diagnosed as having Type-1 diabetes for over three years.The C-peptide test results revealed that these patients were not actually Type-1 diabetics and therefore, the insulin therapy could be stopped and oral tablets could be given instead. In fact, Type-2 diabetes was clinically misdiagnosed as Type-1 diabetes in 28 patients and in 12 patients; it was actually possible to stop the insulin therapy.In this regard, Dr. Angus Jones, from the University of Exeter Medical School, says:Dr. Tim McDonald, of the University of Exeter Medical School, says:Dr. Emily Burns, who is Head of Research Communications at Diabetes UK, says:The C-peptide test in Type-1 diabetes patients can improve diagnostic accuracy. It may even permit stopping of insulin therapy in some patients if the test results indicate Type-2 rather than Type-1 diabetes.Source: Medindia