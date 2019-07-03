C-Peptide Test Helps Diagnose and Treat Diabetes Accurately

C-peptide test can help in the accurate diagnosis and treatment of diabetes

This simple and cheap test can differentiate between Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes, as well as other subtypes

Correct diagnosis of the subtype of diabetes can help to adjust treatments based on the results of the C-peptide test

C-peptide levels in the blood or urine can indicate how much insulin is being produced and therefore, can be used as a simple and cheap test to diagnose the type of diabetes that a patient has. This can help doctors to change the medications accordingly. A team of researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK have developed one such test, which is being presented at theat the Arena and Convention Center (ACC), Liverpool, UK.