Fungus Usually Present on Skin Could Have a Role in Crohn’s Disease

‘A fungus, which is usually present in the hair follicles on the skin, has now been found in the gut mucosa. This fungal yeast, known as Malassezia restricta may play a role in Crohn’s disease in humans and also exacerbate colitis in mice.’

Crohn's Disease and Malassezia restricta

What Did Studies in Mice and Humans Reveal?

Early studies found the presence of fungi in the gut microbiome of mice

The immune system in mice keeps these fungi in check and prevents inflammation in the GI tract

Presence of M. restricta in the gut of mice exacerbates the symptoms of colitis, which is a type of IBD

Gut mucosa-associated fungi are found in healthy individuals and Crohn's disease patients

M. restricta is particularly elevated in the gut mucosa of Crohn's disease patients

These Crohn's disease patients carry a genetic risk allele known as IBD CARD9

Presence of the IBD CARD9 risk allele boosts the secretion of inflammatory cytokines by immune cells in response to M. restricta

Concluding Remarks

Future Plans

Funding Source

Malassezia is Associated with Crohn's Disease and Exacerbates Colitis in Mouse Models - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2019.01.007)

The study, published in, was led by Dr. David Underhill, Ph.D., who is the Janis and William Wetsman Family Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, USA.says Underhill.Crohn's disease is a type of chronic IBD that damages the mucus lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract due to altered immune responses to the gut microbiome. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, anemia, weight loss, and severe fatigue. The disease is incurable, and the mainstay of treatment is the administration of steroids and immunosuppressants to slow down disease progression.While most studies on microbes in the GI tract are centered on bacteria, the present study focused on fungi, more specifically, the yeastto investigate its possible role in gut diseases such as Crohn's disease.yeasts normally reside in the hair follicles of the scalp and oily skin and cause skin conditions such as dandruff. However, their role in the GI tract is not well understood. It has been hypothesized that the host immune responses against these yeasts could aggravate the symptoms associated with Crohn's disease.The gist of the major study findings in mice and humans are presented below:It may be concluded that the presence ofin the gut is not always harmful, as it is found in healthy humans and mice. However, it can worsen the symptoms of certain inflammatory disorders such as Crohn's disease.In this regard, Underhill says:He adds:The researchers plan to study whether the elimination offrom the gut microbiome in Crohn's disease patients is capable of alleviating the symptoms.The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, USA.