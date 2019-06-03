medindia
Fungus Usually Present on Skin Could Have a Role in Crohn’s Disease
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Fungus Usually Present on Skin Could Have a Role in Crohn’s Disease

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Malassezia restricta, which is a fungal yeast, is usually found in the hair follicles on the skin
  • It has recently also been found in the mucosal lining of the gut
  • It may play a role in Crohn's disease in humans and exacerbate colitis in mice
A fungus, Malassezia restricta, which is usually found in hair follicles on the skin, has recently also been found in the gut, where it may worsen conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in genetically predisposed individuals, suggests a new study from Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, USA.
Fungus Usually Present on Skin Could Have a Role in Crohn’s Disease

The study, published in Cell Host & Microbe, was led by Dr. David Underhill, Ph.D., who is the Janis and William Wetsman Family Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, USA.

"We were surprised to find that M. restricta was more common on intestinal tissue surfaces in Crohn's disease patients than in healthy people," says Underhill. "Further, the presence of Malassezia was linked to a common variation in a gene known to be important for immunity to fungi - a genetic signature more common in patients with Crohn's disease than the healthy population."

Crohn's Disease and Malassezia restricta

Crohn's disease is a type of chronic IBD that damages the mucus lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract due to altered immune responses to the gut microbiome. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, anemia, weight loss, and severe fatigue. The disease is incurable, and the mainstay of treatment is the administration of steroids and immunosuppressants to slow down disease progression.

While most studies on microbes in the GI tract are centered on bacteria, the present study focused on fungi, more specifically, the yeast M. restricta to investigate its possible role in gut diseases such as Crohn's disease.

Malassezia yeasts normally reside in the hair follicles of the scalp and oily skin and cause skin conditions such as dandruff. However, their role in the GI tract is not well understood. It has been hypothesized that the host immune responses against these yeasts could aggravate the symptoms associated with Crohn's disease.

What Did Studies in Mice and Humans Reveal?

The gist of the major study findings in mice and humans are presented below:

Mice Studies
  • Early studies found the presence of fungi in the gut microbiome of mice
  • The immune system in mice keeps these fungi in check and prevents inflammation in the GI tract
  • Presence of M. restricta in the gut of mice exacerbates the symptoms of colitis, which is a type of IBD
Human Studies
  • Gut mucosa-associated fungi are found in healthy individuals and Crohn's disease patients
  • M. restricta is particularly elevated in the gut mucosa of Crohn's disease patients
  • These Crohn's disease patients carry a genetic risk allele known as IBD CARD9
  • Presence of the IBD CARD9 risk allele boosts the secretion of inflammatory cytokines by immune cells in response to M. restricta

Concluding Remarks

It may be concluded that the presence of M. restricta in the gut is not always harmful, as it is found in healthy humans and mice. However, it can worsen the symptoms of certain inflammatory disorders such as Crohn's disease.

In this regard, Underhill says: "The data so far do not suggest that the presence of Malassezia in the gut is an inherently bad thing. We found it in some healthy people, and in mice, it does not seem to cause disease in the gut by itself." He adds: "However, if there is some intestinal inflammation, Malassezia seems to make it worse."

Future Plans

The researchers plan to study whether the elimination of M. restricta from the gut microbiome in Crohn's disease patients is capable of alleviating the symptoms.

Funding Source

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, USA.

References :
  1. Malassezia is Associated with Crohn's Disease and Exacerbates Colitis in Mouse Models - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2019.01.007)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

From Dandruff to Deep Sea Vents, an Ecologically Hyper-Diverse Fungus

Scientists have tracked an ubiquitous skin fungus linked to dandruff, eczema and other itchy, flaky maladies in humans to Hawaiian coral reefs.

Yeast Found in Infant Gut Increases Asthma Risk

Yeast found in the gut of new babies in Ecuador appears to be a strong predictor of childhood asthma.

Probiotics Do Not Prevent Relapse in Crohn's Disease Patients: Research

The probiotic Saccharomuces boulardii ( S. boulardii ) does not prevent clinical relapse in patients with Crohn's disease, despite previous data showing beneficial effects.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Ulcerative Colitis Crohns Disease Pemphigus Hives Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive