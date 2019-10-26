Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

‘Commonly prescribed antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors could be less effective than others, such as thiazide diuretics. Patients who are administered thiazides as first-line therapy experience 15 percent fewer cardiovascular events.’ Read More..

