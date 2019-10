New TB Triage Test Could Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnostics: Here’s How

What is meant by 'Triage'?

Salient Features of the TB Triage Test

It is a multiplexed blood-based test that helps in early detection of suspected ATB patients

It picks-up and analyzes the 'signature' emitted by the combined effect of four protein biomarkers and an antibody targeting the TB antigen Ag85B

The test is ultrasensitive and very fast that gives results within 30 minutes

It is much cheaper than currently available TB tests, costing just USD 2 per test

It is ideal for use as a point-of-care diagnostic test in low-resource settings

How was the TB Triage Test Developed?

Interleukin (IL)-6

IL-8

IL-18

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)

Key Findings of the Study

Presence of ATB in 86 percent of all positive samples (Sensitivity: 86%)

Absence of ATB in 65 percent of all negative samples (Specificity: 65%)

Presence of ATB in 100 percent of HIV-positive blood samples

Absence of ATB in 84 percent of blood samples obtained from cured ATB patients

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Dr. Gillette is a Research Scientist and Senior Group Leader of the Proteomics and Biomarker Discovery Program at the Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston and a Pulmonary/Critical Care Physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.Dr. Donald Ingber, MD, PhD, was the senior advisor and collaborator of the study. Dr. Ingber is the Founding Director of Wyss Institute, Boston. He also holds several joint appointments, such as the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School, Boston and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, as well as Professor of Bioengineering at Harvard's John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.The first author of the paper was Dr. Rushdy Ahmad, PhD, a former Research Scientist at the Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is currently the President of True North Bio, LLC based in Cedar Park, Texas, USA.The termmeans prioritization of the order of treatment of a large number of patients based on the urgency or seriousness of the disease. The new triage test for diagnosis of active tuberculosis (ATB) , developed under the leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO), will help patients at the highest risk of acquiring ATB get timely treatment on a priority basis.The salient features of the test are highlighted below:The triage test for TB was developed by a large multidisciplinary team of researchers from several institutes in the US. The underlying principle of this triage test involves the detection of aset of biomarkers present in blood that helps to diagnose suspected ATB patients.The levels of 47 different blood proteins were analyzed in around 400 samples from patients in Tanzania and the Philippines, who had been diagnosed with either ATB or a condition 'Other than TB' (OTB) using conventional microbiologic tests. The protein level data was analyzed using an algorithm based on machine learning. This algorithm accurately identified the following four proteins that were consistently elevated in the blood of ATB patients:said Walt.The research team further validated their algorithm by testing its ability to detect ATB in an altogether different set of 317 blood samples from patients in Vietnam, South Africa, and Peru.The machine learning-based algorithm predicted the following:The research team developed an ultrasensitive immunoassay using the Simoaplatform to further streamline the triage test, so that it could detect very minuscule levels of the four proteins - IL-6, IL-8, IL-18, and VEGF - even in a single drop of blood. This Simoaplatform-based immunoassay increased the sensitivity to 87 percent and specificity to 69 percent.said Ahmad.It should be noted that the TB triage test didn't predict ATB in 19 blood samples collected from patients with latent TB (LTB) , indicating that the test would be highly useful for triaging patients who require urgent medical attention from those who don't require immediate medical intervention.said Gillette.The researchers are planning to further refine and improve the TB triage test by incorporating more diagnostic biomarkers and multiplexing the assay procedure so that it would be possible to detect up to ten analytes at the same time.Ingber concludes:The research was funded by the University of Melbourne, Australia and a Grand Challenge in Global Health Grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USA.Source: Medindia