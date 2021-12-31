About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
December 31, 2021
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • People have started to make New Year’s Resolutions for the year 2022
  • The plan should be a practical one that can be put into action in these pandemic times
  • Experts tell us to prioritize both on the physical and mental health front.



The 2022 New Year's resolution list works toward a healthy lifestyle in the COVID-19 pandemic times. Experts bring out a curated plan on the health front.

Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions

Common New Year's resolutions are weight loss goals, quitting bad habits, trying for a less-stress lifestyle, spending more time with family, and learning something new.

Suddenly, we cannot make these changes. This results in breaking the New Year's resolutions.

The magic to keep up the resolution is the time given for preparation and planning. The first step in this preparation is developing a structured health plan.
How to Plan a New Year's Resolution?
  • The plan should include the roadmap to achieve the changes we want, and then we should know why we want this change.
  • Then make a note of challenges you might face along the way and how to overcome these challenges while executing the resolution.
  • After planning, imagine/visualize the New Year's resolution. This helps us to know what we will be gaining after achieving the goal.
  • We can also put down our thoughts about the health plan into words.

How to Set Goals for a New Year's Resolution?

Remember the word SMART while setting goals for the New Year's resolution plan. Here SMART is an acronym that takes the first alphabet of five qualities the goals must have.

Specific—The goal must have a specific action plan that tells where to start and how.

Measurable—Specific goals only can be measured.

Achievable—Set a small and more realistic goal.

Relevant—Convince yourself how important is that resolution.

Time-framed—Set a specific target date.

Setting goals keep us focused on the health plan. Achieving identified goals produces a feeling of accomplishment and much-needed motivation.

How to Execute New Year's Resolutions Successfully?
  • First, set short-term goals and then extend the efforts gradually.
  • Envision strategies to address challenges as part of an effective health plan.
  • Let the family and friends know about the New Year's resolutions and support in helping to achieve the goal.
  • Consider keeping a journal to record your activities and achievements, adding to the motivation and accountability.
  • Be prepared for a setback in the journey and give yourself another chance.
  • Commit yourself to embrace the new changes.

Embracing a healthy lifestyle is an ongoing, dynamic process. Use the 2022 New Year as an opportunity to start the journey to living a healthier life.

Make New Year's resolutions and keep yourself motivated.

Always consult the doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any queries about any medical issue.

Reference :
  1. Healthy New Years Resolutions for Kids - (https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/family-dynamics/Pages/Healthy-New-Years-Resolutions-for-Kids.aspx)

Source: Medindia
<< Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter

What's New on Medindia
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
View all

