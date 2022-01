Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron

Mutation Capacity of New Variant

IHU Lineage

Is the IHU Variant New?

Prevalence of New Variant

B.1.640 Lineage — Not an Alarming Concern

Experts state that the B.1.640 variant was not new but has existed for nearly three months. However, it was brought into the discussion only after a week-old study at thepart of France's Instituts hospitalo-universitaires (IHU, or University Hospital Institutes).The strain consists of an E484K mutation, making the variant more resistant to vaccines . In addition to this, the variant also holds N501Y mutation that was first encountered in the Alpha variant , making it more transmissible, as per a paper posted on medRxiv.says renowned epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, on Twitter.The study data reported that the detection of a new variant occurred in November last year. Nearlyamong which the first case had mild respiratory symptoms the day before diagnosis with a history to travel to the African country Cameroon.The case was later tested positive forThe team also stated that the variant found in these people wasHowever, as per global databases, the B.1.640 variant was discovered first on January 1, 2021. Hence, the new variant found (in November) by the French researchers has been further classified as aso far as per the outbreak.info — a website for tracking different variants and their prevalences in genome sequencing databases.Moreover, India contributes to one among these sequences — out of the 89,763 sequences reported from India in the global databases. France contributes to the highest numbers of these sequences, with almost 287 confirmed cases to date.As the new IHU variant has also been reported, Germany contributes to almost 17 cases, and the United Kingdom reports 16 cases. The variant is, however, more prevalent in Congo where 39 out of the 454 genome sequences belong to B.1.640 lineage so far.TheB.1.640 as ain November, thereby urging for an entry-level categorization under observation.Although the new lineage B.1.640 has engrossed anticipation and fear among researchers and the public globally due to its mutation capacity, it rather has aThe website outbreak.info states that the last case of the variant was detected on December 25, 2021, with no more new cases being detected so far in the global databases.says Vinod Scaria, a scientist at Delhi-based Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology.Source: Medindia