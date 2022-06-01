Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron

Highlights:
- As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues infecting people globally, another mutated strain spreads rapidly
- The emergence of this new IHU variant raises uncertainties for another wave of pandemic
- The IHU variant — B.1.640 has been found in France and various other countries
A new COVID-19 variant after Omicron — 'IHU' variant has been discovered in France.
As the Omicron variant of concern continues to startle the world with its high infection transmissibility rates affecting large numbers of people, fears surge up with yet another highly mutated new variant.
What is the IHU Variant?The new IHU strain of coronavirus — B.1.640 was first found in France, now making its way to several other countries. This new variant is found to have nearly 46 mutations (and 37 deletions), including those in the spike protein.
Experts state that the B.1.640 variant was not new but has existed for nearly three months. However, it was brought into the discussion only after a week-old study at the Méditerranée Infection in Marseille, part of France's Instituts hospitalo-universitaires (IHU, or University Hospital Institutes).
Mutation Capacity of New VariantThe strain consists of an E484K mutation, making the variant more resistant to vaccines. In addition to this, the variant also holds N501Y mutation that was first encountered in the Alpha variant, making it more transmissible, as per a paper posted on medRxiv.
IHU LineageThe study data reported that the detection of a new variant occurred in November last year. Nearly 12 cases have been documented near Marseilles in southeastern France, among which the first case had mild respiratory symptoms the day before diagnosis with a history to travel to the African country Cameroon.
Is the IHU Variant New?Nearly 400 infections from B.1.640 lineage have been identified in at least 19 countries so far as per the outbreak.info — a website for tracking different variants and their prevalences in genome sequencing databases.
Prevalence of New VariantAs the new IHU variant has also been reported, Germany contributes to almost 17 cases, and the United Kingdom reports 16 cases. The variant is, however, more prevalent in Congo where 39 out of the 454 genome sequences belong to B.1.640 lineage so far.
B.1.640 Lineage — Not an Alarming ConcernAlthough the new lineage B.1.640 has engrossed anticipation and fear among researchers and the public globally due to its mutation capacity, it rather has a spread than Omicron.
Source: Medindia
