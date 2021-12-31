Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter

Highlights:
- As winter quails around, health and taste may seem to take conflicting courses
- It is thereby vital to stay healthy with sufficient intake of nutrients this season to fight off various illnesses
- Peanuts come to the rescue with just the right blend of taste and health to relish you in a nutritious way
As the winter season wraps everyone with frostiness and chillness, crunchy peanuts become one of the best companions to render taste and potent nutrition.
‘Crunchy and easily affordable peanuts are one of the best companions this winter season to render not only taste but also potent nutrition in fighting off frostiness and illnesses.’
Winter Companion — Peanuts!
A handful of delicious peanuts top the list as a go-to snack, poha-moongfali as breakfast, and peanut chikki to quench sugar cravings post-meal.
Peanuts are packed with healthy fats, proteins, micro-, and macro-nutrients that may help prevent several diseases. Despite its loaded benefits, they fit in everyone's budget as they are budget-friendly, unlike the expensive nuts — almonds, walnuts, and cashews.
"Many people believe the peanut is not as nutritionally valuable as true nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews. But actually, peanuts have many of the same health benefits as the more expensive nuts and should not be overlooked as a nutritious food. Peanuts are rich in various micro and macronutrients that are required by our body. Also, peanuts are highly affordable," says Dietician Garima Goyal in her latest Instagram post on the benefits of peanuts.
Health Benefits of Peanuts
Healthy Ways of Consuming Peanuts
Peanut can be enjoyed in several ways:
DON'Ts
However, some of the things to be borne in mind while munching on these peanuts are:
Unload the benefits of ever-crunchy peanuts this winter season to make yourself feel warm and healthy.
Source: Medindia
