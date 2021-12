Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter

Advertisement

Peanuts are packed with similar nutritional contents to almonds at an economical rate.

As it is rich in protein content (25.8 grams of protein per 100 grams) and essential nutrients (biotin, niacin, copper, omega-3 and-6, folate, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, thiamine, and vitamin E), it helps in strengthening our body.

Daily consumption of peanuts helps prevent constipation , improve digestion and appetite, and relieve gas and acidity problems.

It helps regulate the cholesterol levels and greatly reduces the risk of blood clots formation, heart diseases, and stroke on regular moderate consumption.

It also aids in reducing weight.

Smaller to moderate intake of peanuts also helps regulate blood sugar levels among diabetics due to their low glycemic index.

As they contain a sufficient range of calcium and vitamin D, they help in strengthening the bones.

To bang the list of its benefits with surprise, peanuts are also used to prevent cough, strengthen the lungs, and even prevent lung cancer .

Moreover, the protein, fiber, fats, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants (such as isoflavones, phytic acids, and resveratrol) content of peanuts make them a great choice to prevent aging and its symptoms.

Massaging your skin with peanut oil helps reduce visible wrinkles and keep the skin healthy.

Boiled or roasted peanuts with a cup of tea add up to a great evening snack to fight off the winter frost.

Peanut chikki (a blend of peanuts and jaggery) is yet another all-time favorite evening snack to keep you cozy.

Cheer yourself with peanut butter spread on bread or poha-moongfali for winter breakfast.

Utilize the combo of honey, oats, and peanut butter to savor chocolate peanut slices.

For all those chat-patta lovers, peanut sundal , loaded with mustard, curry leaves, grated coconut, and south Indian flavors, fits just right to spice up your mood in the cold winter evening.

Alternatively, you can also simply relish the crispness of peanut butter biscuits as a combo to tea-time snacks.

Avoid eating the outer red membrane of peanuts.

Do not gulp down water after peanuts intake.

A handful of delicious peanuts top the list as a go-to snack, poha-moongfali as breakfast, and peanut chikki to quench sugar cravings post-meal.Despite its loaded benefits, they fit in everyone's budget as they are budget-friendly, unlike the expensive nuts — almonds , walnuts, and cashews.says Dietician Garima Goyal in her latest Instagram post on the benefits of peanuts.Peanut can be enjoyed in several ways:However, some of the things to be borne in mind while munching on these peanuts are:Source: Medindia