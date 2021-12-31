About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Advertisement

Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 31, 2021 at 3:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • As winter quails around, health and taste may seem to take conflicting courses
  • It is thereby vital to stay healthy with sufficient intake of nutrients this season to fight off various illnesses
  • Peanuts come to the rescue with just the right blend of taste and health to relish you in a nutritious way



As the winter season wraps everyone with frostiness and chillness, crunchy peanuts become one of the best companions to render taste and potent nutrition.

Advertisement

Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter

Winter Companion — Peanuts!

A handful of delicious peanuts top the list as a go-to snack, poha-moongfali as breakfast, and peanut chikki to quench sugar cravings post-meal.
Advertisement

Peanuts are packed with healthy fats, proteins, micro-, and macro-nutrients that may help prevent several diseases. Despite its loaded benefits, they fit in everyone's budget as they are budget-friendly, unlike the expensive nuts — almonds, walnuts, and cashews.

"Many people believe the peanut is not as nutritionally valuable as true nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews. But actually, peanuts have many of the same health benefits as the more expensive nuts and should not be overlooked as a nutritious food. Peanuts are rich in various micro and macronutrients that are required by our body. Also, peanuts are highly affordable," says Dietician Garima Goyal in her latest Instagram post on the benefits of peanuts.

Health Benefits of Peanuts

  • Peanuts are packed with similar nutritional contents to almonds at an economical rate.
  • As it is rich in protein content (25.8 grams of protein per 100 grams) and essential nutrients (biotin, niacin, copper, omega-3 and-6, folate, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, thiamine, and vitamin E), it helps in strengthening our body.
  • Daily consumption of peanuts helps prevent constipation, improve digestion and appetite, and relieve gas and acidity problems.
  • It helps regulate the cholesterol levels and greatly reduces the risk of blood clots formation, heart diseases, and stroke on regular moderate consumption.
  • It also aids in reducing weight.
  • Smaller to moderate intake of peanuts also helps regulate blood sugar levels among diabetics due to their low glycemic index.
  • As they contain a sufficient range of calcium and vitamin D, they help in strengthening the bones.
  • To bang the list of its benefits with surprise, peanuts are also used to prevent cough, strengthen the lungs, and even prevent lung cancer.
  • Moreover, the protein, fiber, fats, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants (such as isoflavones, phytic acids, and resveratrol) content of peanuts make them a great choice to prevent aging and its symptoms.
  • Massaging your skin with peanut oil helps reduce visible wrinkles and keep the skin healthy.

Healthy Ways of Consuming Peanuts

Peanut can be enjoyed in several ways:
  • Boiled or roasted peanuts with a cup of tea add up to a great evening snack to fight off the winter frost.
  • Peanut chikki (a blend of peanuts and jaggery) is yet another all-time favorite evening snack to keep you cozy.
  • Cheer yourself with peanut butter spread on bread or poha-moongfali for winter breakfast.
  • Utilize the combo of honey, oats, and peanut butter to savor chocolate peanut slices.
  • For all those chat-patta lovers, peanut sundal, loaded with mustard, curry leaves, grated coconut, and south Indian flavors, fits just right to spice up your mood in the cold winter evening.
  • Alternatively, you can also simply relish the crispness of peanut butter biscuits as a combo to tea-time snacks.

DON'Ts

However, some of the things to be borne in mind while munching on these peanuts are:
  • Avoid eating the outer red membrane of peanuts.
  • Do not gulp down water after peanuts intake.

Unload the benefits of ever-crunchy peanuts this winter season to make yourself feel warm and healthy.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Types of Food Allergies Health Benefits of Peanuts Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods Stay Well This Winter 

Recommended Reading
Health Benefits of Peanuts
Health Benefits of Peanuts
When eating peanuts, it is important to be aware of the calories in peanuts. There are many health ....
What Amount of Peanuts Trigger Allergic Reaction?
What Amount of Peanuts Trigger Allergic Reaction?
Toxicologist finds eliciting dose to help sufferers of mild or moderate peanut allergic reactions...
Overcoming Peanut Allergy
Overcoming Peanut Allergy
A daily dose of peanut protein combined with a probiotic was given to 30 children who are allergic ....
New Insights into Peanut Allergy Severity Discovered
New Insights into Peanut Allergy Severity Discovered
Peanut allergy varies widely in severity and is the leading cause of fatal food-related ......
Stay Well This Winter
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing wint...
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Eating healthy foods during winter is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed for the...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close