Global Chronic Disease Deaths Fall, But Rise in India

Lancet study shows India’s chronic disease deaths rose 2010–2019, especially in women, while most countries saw declines in cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Highlights: Lancet study of 204 countries shows global NCD deaths declined between 2010–2019

between 2010–2019 India bucked the trend — deaths from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease increased

— deaths from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease increased Women in India saw sharper mortality rises than men, signaling gender health gaps

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India: the ICMR-INDIAB national cross-sectional study (ICMR-INDIAB-17)



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

India is losing the war on chronic disease - but women are bearing the worst of it. #ncdindia #womenhealth #chronicdiseasecrisis #medindia’

India is losing the war on chronic disease - but women are bearing the worst of it. #ncdindia #womenhealth #chronicdiseasecrisis #medindia’

Rising Deaths in India: Women Hit Harder

Cardiovascular disease and diabetes , both showing strong upward trends.

, both showing strong upward trends. Cancer mortality, also climbing during the study period.

Women in India saw higher increases in NCD mortality compared to men.

compared to men. This divergence suggests that social, economic, and healthcare access barriers are making women particularly vulnerable.

Global Progress vs India’s Setback

Why India Is Falling Behind

Rapid lifestyle shifts (urbanization, poor diet, sedentary habits) fueling obesity and diabetes.

Gaps in early detection and chronic disease management.

Unequal healthcare access, particularly for women and rural populations.

Greater burden of risk factors such as tobacco, hypertension, and air pollution.

What Needs to Change

Scale up screening for blood pressure, diabetes, and cancers.

Strengthen primary care for chronic disease management.

for chronic disease management. Address gender disparities in access and outcomes.

in access and outcomes. Invest in public health education and prevention campaigns.

Integrate NCD care into national insurance and rural health schemes.

India at a Crossroads

Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India: the ICMR-INDIAB national cross-sectional study (ICMR-INDIAB-17) - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext)

The new study, published inanalyzed global mortality trends from. Researchers looked at the probability of dying before age 80 from major noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease ().Globally, premature deaths from, with most countries on track to meet the United Nations target of cutting premature NCD mortality by one-third by 2030. But India stood out as one of thewhere NCD mortality increased, painting a concerning picture for the country’s health future.In India, the probability of dying early from NCDs went up instead of down. Key contributors included:The study revealed a troubling gender divide:While countries from East Asia to Europe and Latin America showed marked declines in chronic disease deaths, India’s trajectory moved in the opposite direction. This contrast highlights a dangerous health gap that could worsen if left unaddressed.Experts warn that India’s failure to keep pace undermines the UN’s— reducing premature mortality from NCDs by 2030.Several factors may explain India’s reversal:To align with global progress, India must:The Lancet study makes it clear: while the world is turning the tide on chronic disease,. Without urgent policy shifts and stronger prevention, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease will continue to cut lives short — especially women’s. India has a choice: either act decisively now or risk being left behind in the global fight against noncommunicable diseases.Reference:Source-Medindia