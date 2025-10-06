Kidney Stone Risk Spikes for Those Working Night Shifts and Odd Hours

Shift workers are more likely to develop kidney stones, with lifestyle factors like sleep, hydration, and body weight partially explaining this increased risk.

, with younger individuals and those performing minimal manual labor being especially vulnerable ().Key contributors to this increased risk includeThese findings, published inby Elsevier, emphasize the importance of including shift workers in kidney stone prevention strategies.Defined as non-traditional work hours, long-term shift work, particularly at night, can, alter lifestyle patterns, and lead to a range of health problems.Existing evidence links shift work with higher risks for chronic conditions like heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and mental health disorders. Yet, little focus has previously been placed on its connection to kidney stone formation.Using data from more than, researchers explored how different shift work patterns, based on, relate to the development of kidney stones over a median follow-up period of 13.7 years. Mediation analyses were also carried out to understand whether lifestyle behaviors could account for these findings.Yin Yang, Ph.D., lead author of the studyand a researcher from the Department of Epidemiology at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, stated that this is the first population-based cohort analysis to fully assess how shift work affects kidney stone risk. The association was found to be partially driven by factors such asInterestingly, participants who had been engaged in shift work for longer periods showed a slightly reduced risk of kidney stone formation. This may reflect asuggesting that, although more research is needed to confirm this possibility.. It is linked to serious complications including heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and renal failure, which collectively pose a major long-term health burden. Contributing factors includeFelix Knauf, M.D., from the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Mayo Clinic and author of the related editorial “Shift Work and the Risk of Kidney Stones,” emphasized that kidney stones can be silent or trigger severe pain requiring hospitalization. He highlighted that the risk is highest for individuals on night shifts.Dr. Knauf explained that one of the main physiological consequences of shift work is the disruption of circadian rhythms. These rhythms regulate numerous bodily functions, includingThus,. He stressed the importance of initiatives aimed at reducing such risks, including more flexible work hours.Dr. Yang emphasized that their findings highlight a global priority to address how shift work affects urological health. Encouraging better health habits among shift workers, such ascould have significant benefits for kidney health. Integrating these into workplace health programs could help mitigate the negative health impacts associated with shift work.To sum up, shift work, particularly night shifts increases the risk of kidney stone development, primarily through disruptions in circadian rhythm and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Encouraging better health behaviors and considering more flexible work arrangements may help reduce this risk and improve the long-term well-being of shift workers.Source-Medindia