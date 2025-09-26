About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Russia's Personalized Cancer Vaccine Could Change Medicine Forever

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 26 2025 3:47 PM

Russia introduces Enteromix, a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine showing up to 80% tumor reduction and improved survival in initial trials.

Highlights:
  • Enteromix achieved up to 80 percent tumor reduction in early trials
  • The vaccine uses mRNA technology to train the immune system without harmful side effects
  • Russian government will offer the vaccine free after official approval
Russia has announced that Enteromix, a personalized cancer vaccine developed using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology—similar to that used in COVID-19 vaccines—is now ready for clinical use. Early testing has shown highly promising results, thanks to its innovative application of mRNA to target cancer cells.
It offers a safer way to combat life-threatening cancers by teaching the body how to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Once officially approved, the Russian government will provide the vaccine free of charge, making it more accessible to patients and representing a major step forward in cancer care (1 Trusted Source
Cancer Vaccine Enteromix

Go to source).


Patient-Specific Cancer Therapy Using Messenger Ribonucleic Acid

Enteromix is uniquely developed for each patient based on their individual ribonucleic acid profile, allowing it to mirror the genetic traits of their tumor cells.

Designed by the National Medical Research Radiology Centre and the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Russia, the vaccine uses messenger ribonucleic acid to educate the immune system to recognize and destroy cancerous cells. Unlike chemotherapy or radiation, this vaccine-based method does not cause harmful side effects, instead equipping the body to naturally fight the disease.


Immune Activation Using Non-Harmful Viruses

The formulation includes four harmless viruses that help trigger the body’s immune response, concentrating on shrinking tumors and slowing the growth of cancer cells. This approach helps extend life expectancy by reducing tumor size and limiting cancer cell reproduction.

Initially developed to treat colorectal cancer, a leading global cause of cancer deaths the vaccine’s development has also produced experimental versions for glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and specific forms of melanoma.


Clinical Testing and Early Success Rates

Comprehensive preclinical and early clinical trials were conducted with 48 patients, all of whom experienced positive outcomes. Veronika Skvortsova, head of Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency, stated that clinical testing of Enteromix yielded the following results:
  • Tumor size was reduced by 60 to 80 percent
  • Tumor progression was halted, with noticeable reduction in existing tumors
  • Patients experienced improved survival outcomes
  • No dangerous side effects occurred during testing
  • The vaccine maintained effectiveness through repeated administrations
Enteromix was publicly presented during the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2025. The event attracted 8,400 delegates from 75 countries, generating substantial international interest. However, official clearance is still required before Enteromix can be distributed widely and used in clinical practice.


Reducing Side Effects by Training the Immune System

Traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation kill both healthy and cancerous cells, resulting in severe side effects such as nausea, hair loss, and a weakened immune system. In contrast, Enteromix directly educates the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells, minimizing harmful side effects and enhancing treatment tolerability.

Due to its personalized structure, Enteromix can be customized for each patient, tailoring it to match the exact nature of their tumor. This individualized approach aims to overcome the limitations of one-size-fits-all cancer treatments, which often fail for certain cancer types.

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Cancer Vaccine Race Across the Globe

Enteromix is among several international messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine projects in progress. Companies like BioNTech and Moderna are also working on messenger ribonucleic acid-based cancer vaccines for lung, pancreatic, and skin cancers, currently in advanced development stages.

The United Kingdom has established a Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad to facilitate wide-scale trials, while India is pursuing vaccines for breast, cervical, and oral cancers. Russia, however, distinguishes itself by announcing clinical readiness for public use, making Enteromix one of the first fully personalized messenger ribonucleic acid cancer vaccines available for the general population.

Hope for Millions of Cancer Patients Worldwide

If Enteromix receives regulatory approval, it could significantly change the treatment landscape for millions suffering from colorectal and other cancers. By offering targeted therapy with fewer side effects, it has the potential to increase survival and improve overall quality of life.

Additionally, the Russian government’s decision to distribute the vaccine for free ensures access to advanced cancer care across socioeconomic groups.

Further Testing Before Global Rollout

Before Enteromix can be publicly distributed, it must undergo additional phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials involving diverse patient populations. Approval is still required from the Russian Ministry of Health and international health bodies to confirm its safety and effectiveness for widespread use.

To sum up, Enteromix represents a major advancement in cancer treatment by combining messenger ribonucleic acid technology with personalized immunotherapy.

With significant tumor reduction and minimal side effects observed in early trials, it holds great promise for transforming cancer care. Pending regulatory approval and additional testing, Enteromix could soon become an accessible, effective, and innovative solution for millions of patients worldwide.

Reference:
  1. Cancer Vaccine Enteromix - (https://new.nmicr.ru/en/pacientam/metody-diagnostiki-i-lechenija/vaccinotherapy/)

Source-Medindia


