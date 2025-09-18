Caltech Researchers Build First DNA Neural Network That Can Learn

Caltech scientists design the first DNA-based neural network that learns from examples, opening new frontiers in molecular computing.
- Caltech builds the first DNA neural network that learns from examples
- The system stores molecular memories using engineered DNA strands
- Future applications include smart medicines and adaptive materials
Supervised learning in DNA neural networks
Go to source). In a study published in Nature (September 3), Lulu Qian, professor of bioengineering, and her student Kevin Cherry (PhD ’24) revealed a DNA neural network that can learn from examples—a fundamental step toward intelligent molecular systems.
DNA molecules can now be programmed to learn like a brain, blurring lines between biology and AI. #dna #firstneuralnetwork #syntheticbiology #medindia’
Why Learning MattersLearning is at the heart of intelligence, whether in humans, machines, or even bacteria.
- Our brains rewire to store new information.
- Immune systems encode encounters with pathogens for the future.
- Bacteria detect chemical gradients to navigate food sources.
DNA-based Neural Network Learns from Examples to Solve Problems
Go to source).
From Recognizing Numbers to Learning MemoriesThis breakthrough builds on Qian’s earlier work.
- 2018: Her team created a DNA-based system that could recognize handwritten numbers encoded in DNA strands.
- Now: They’ve gone further, designing a DNA neural network that can develop its own memories using molecular wires.
How the DNA Neural Network WorksEach computation happens inside a tiny droplet filled with billions of DNA strands:
- Over 1,000 DNA types are engineered to interact only with specific partners.
- When exposed to an input, the strands trigger chemical cascades.
- The system returns an output signal—for example:
Blue fluorescence = “1”
Cherry, who spent seven years developing the system, explains:
“Fixing one issue often created another. We had to start over with a holistic design. That bold move gave us what we had been chasing: a molecular system that can learn.”
Potential ApplicationsThis molecular intelligence could lead to revolutionary advances:
- Smart medicines that adapt to pathogens in real time.
- Intelligent materials that learn and respond to changing environments.
- Adaptive biomedical devices such as bandages that learn from wounds and optimize healing.
The Road AheadThe paper, “Supervised learning in DNA neural networks,” was authored by Lulu Qian and Kevin Cherry. The project was supported by Schmidt Sciences and the National Science Foundation.
This work marks a critical first step toward a future where chemistry itself can learn—blurring the line between biology and artificial intelligence.
References:
- Supervised learning in DNA neural networks - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09479-w)
- DNA-based Neural Network Learns from Examples to Solve Problems - (https://www.caltech.edu/about/news/dna-based-neural-network-learns-from-examples-to-solve-problems)
Source-Medindia