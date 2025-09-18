About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Caltech Researchers Build First DNA Neural Network That Can Learn

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff MBBS, MS, FRCS (UK), D. Urol (Lond) on Sep 18 2025 3:00 PM

Caltech scientists design the first DNA-based neural network that learns from examples, opening new frontiers in molecular computing.

Highlights:
  • Caltech builds the first DNA neural network that learns from examples
  • The system stores molecular memories using engineered DNA strands
  • Future applications include smart medicines and adaptive materials
Neural networks usually run on electronics, but Caltech researchers are pushing boundaries by building networks out of DNA molecules. Instead of using digital signals, these molecular systems compute with chemical reactions (1 Trusted Source
Supervised learning in DNA neural networks

Go to source).
In a study published in Nature (September 3), Lulu Qian, professor of bioengineering, and her student Kevin Cherry (PhD ’24) revealed a DNA neural network that can learn from examples—a fundamental step toward intelligent molecular systems.


Why Learning Matters

Learning is at the heart of intelligence, whether in humans, machines, or even bacteria.
  • Our brains rewire to store new information.
  • Immune systems encode encounters with pathogens for the future.
  • Bacteria detect chemical gradients to navigate food sources.
Qian’s goal was to build a molecular system that behaves the same way—taking in lessons, spotting patterns, and acting on new information it has never seen before (2 Trusted Source
DNA-based Neural Network Learns from Examples to Solve Problems

Go to source).


From Recognizing Numbers to Learning Memories

This breakthrough builds on Qian’s earlier work.
  • 2018: Her team created a DNA-based system that could recognize handwritten numbers encoded in DNA strands.
  • Now: They’ve gone further, designing a DNA neural network that can develop its own memories using molecular wires.
These chemical wires flip on to store information. Over time, the system builds a molecular memory, much like how neurons in the brain strengthen their connections.


How the DNA Neural Network Works

Each computation happens inside a tiny droplet filled with billions of DNA strands:
  • Over 1,000 DNA types are engineered to interact only with specific partners.
  • When exposed to an input, the strands trigger chemical cascades.
  • The system returns an output signal—for example:
Red fluorescence = “0”
Blue fluorescence = “1”

Cherry, who spent seven years developing the system, explains:

“Fixing one issue often created another. We had to start over with a holistic design. That bold move gave us what we had been chasing: a molecular system that can learn.”


Potential Applications

This molecular intelligence could lead to revolutionary advances:
  • Smart medicines that adapt to pathogens in real time.
  • Intelligent materials that learn and respond to changing environments.
  • Adaptive biomedical devices such as bandages that learn from wounds and optimize healing.

The Road Ahead

The paper, “Supervised learning in DNA neural networks,” was authored by Lulu Qian and Kevin Cherry. The project was supported by Schmidt Sciences and the National Science Foundation.

This work marks a critical first step toward a future where chemistry itself can learn—blurring the line between biology and artificial intelligence.

References:
  1. Supervised learning in DNA neural networks - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09479-w)
  2. DNA-based Neural Network Learns from Examples to Solve Problems - (https://www.caltech.edu/about/news/dna-based-neural-network-learns-from-examples-to-solve-problems)

