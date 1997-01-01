medindia
Drugs for Skin Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skin Cancer . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Skin Cancer

Avelumab

Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole

Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole is used in sunscreens. It absorbs both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B and protects the skin against sun damage including skin cancers. It also prevents photodegradation of other chemical ingredients in sunscreens.

Ipilimumab

Ipilimumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for melanoma (a type of skin cancer).

Vemurafenib Tablet

Vemurafenib Tablet is a BRAF enzyme inhibitor, prescribed for malignant melanoma.

Vorinostat

Vorinostat is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, prescribed for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL, a type of cancer).
Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
