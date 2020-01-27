Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

The team led by Frank McCormick,
Ph.D., FRS, D.Sc. (Hon), RAS National Program Advisor at the Frederick National
Laboratory and professor emeritus, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive
Cancer Center, assessed
the relationship between metabolic signaling and the KRAS-driven cancer cells'
survival in several
cell lines, finding that the
cells are uniquely dependent on metabolic activities to resist current
chemotherapies.
In particular, our team pinpointed an association between glutamine metabolism
and NRF2, a master regulator of the antioxidant system, that is critical for
the cancer cells' protection. Our investigation revealed that expression of
NRF2 on pancreatic cancer cells is associated with poor prognosis and that
altering the expression by inhibiting glutamine metabolism helps regulate the
cells' sensitivity to chemotherapy
.
The findings are
published in the journal Cancer Research
, a journal of the American
Association for Cancer Research.
About Pancreatic Cancer
Current therapeutic options for
pancreatic cancer are limited. Many pancreatic tumors resist chemotherapies,
which poses a significant clinical challenge for doctors and patients and
contributes to a high rate of recurrence. Mutated KRAS is a critical driver of
pancreatic cancer
, and studies have linked it to altered
metabolism in pancreatic tumor cells
. Tumors harboring these
oncogenic mutations remain among the most difficult to treat, so there is an
urgent need for effective therapies.
Research to Overcome Resistance of Pancreatic Cancers
The team tested the combination therapy
in mice by using glutaminase inhibitors alongside gemcitabine
, a first-line chemotherapy. The
results were encouraging: the treated mice lived longer and had less tumor
burdens than controls, supporting the idea that glutamine inhibition
improves the effectiveness of
chemotherapy.
Dr. Suman Mukhopadhyay, the postdoctoral research
fellow at the RAS Initiative and first author of the study, believes further
research is warranted to determine if this represents a therapeutic intervention for the significant percentage of pancreatic
cancer patients harboring KRAS mutations that have, to date, been resistant to
current therapies.
Additionally, it will be
worthwhile in future studies to
evaluate whether the findings from this work have
implications for cancers with similar KRAS mutations.
Reference:
