Targeting glutamine metabolism may increase the efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to treat pancreatic cancer, reveals a new study.

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

‘Pancreatic cancers are resistant to chemotherapy; however, a new research has identified that targeting glutamine metabolism enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to treat the disease.’ Read More..

