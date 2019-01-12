medindia

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 1, 2019 at 9:53 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study conducted by University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists helps predict resistance to treatments for pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancer types.
Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Insights
Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Insights

In Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, researchers led by UNC Lineberger's Jen Jen Yeh, MD, and Naim Rashid, PhD, reported findings for how two subtypes of pancreatic cancer respond to treatments differently.

Show Full Article


"Our study evaluated the best way to classify tumors according to available treatment response data from prior clinical trials," said Yeh, who is a professor of surgery and pharmacology and vice chair for research in the UNC School of Medicine Department of Surgery. "Our hope is that we can use this information to tailor treatments, and potentially avoid giving therapies that may not work well for certain patients."

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer types, with 9.3 percent of patients, or fewer than one in 10, surviving five years after diagnosis, according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease is typically diagnosed in later stages, when the cancer has already spread.

In 2015, UNC Lineberger researchers discovered two major subtypes of pancreatic cancer based on the molecular and genetic features of the disease. However, several other research groups reported different classification systems with three and four subtypes. Researchers said consensus was lacking regarding which of the proposed systems was optimal for clinical decision-making in pancreatic cancer.

To address this, Yeh, Rashid and colleagues first analyzed data from two recent clinical trials for pancreatic cancer to better understand which tumor classifications aligned with treatment responses. They found the two-subtype classification best aligned with treatment outcome data from two clinical trials.

After analyzing five independent pancreatic cancer studies, they also found that the two-subtype system best explained differences in overall patient survival, with patients classified as having basal-like tumors showing worse survival outcomes.

"We found that this simpler, two-subtype system best explained treatment responses and survival outcomes," said Rashid, the study's co-corresponding author and an assistant professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Department of Biostatistics.

Importantly, they also saw in their data that patients classified as having the basal-like subtype showed much poorer response rates to treatments than the other subtype.

In the two trials, basal-like tumors showed no response to FOLFIRINOX, a standard therapy that combines five chemotherapy agents, or a treatment that used FOLFIRINOX as a backbone. "In the context of these two trials, basal-like tumors didn't respond well to common first-line therapies," Rashid said. "In the future, can we use these subtypes to optimize therapies for patients?"

The other tumor type, which they called "classical," showed a better response to FOLFIRINOX treatments.

"We want to know what therapies are best for the patient so that we can maximize response and quality of life," Yeh said. "For pancreatic cancer, where time is more limited, this becomes even more important."

They also reported they were able to simplify and adapt their classification method so it can be used in the clinic and used to generate subtype predictions for a single patient.

Their new subtype classification method, generated using machine-learning approaches, relied on comparisons of how just nine pairs of genes are expressed. They found this method was extremely accurate, even when it was used to classify tumor samples that were processed and stored differently and used different methods of gene expression measurement.

"This study basically provides the evidence that this is something we can feasibly do in the clinic," Yeh said.

They are working to bring of their classification algorithm, which they called PurIST, into a form that can be used in future clinical trials at the North Carolina Cancer Hospital, the University of Rochester and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Yeh said their next step is to conduct clinical trials to continue to try to understand how the tumor subtypes can inform how patients respond to treatment. They are also trying to understand the differences between the two subtypes.

"We want to use the prediction model we developed in actual trials to ensure patients are placed on optimal therapies up-front in order to optimize survival and other outcomes," Rashid said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors Affect Immunity and Survival of Patients

Bacteria on tumors can affect immune response and survival of patients with pancreatic cancer. The tumor microbiome can be altered by fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), which leads to better outcomes.

Immune-boosting Compound Enhances Immunotherapy Against Pancreatic Cancer

An immune-boosting compound increases the efficacy of immunotherapy against pancreatic cancer. The new drug promotes the killing of the cancer cells, resulting in the reduction of tumor size and longer life span.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPancreatitisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantWhipple´s Surgical ProcedurePancreas Transplantation

What's New on Medindia

Mouth Ulcers / Oral Ulcers

World AIDS Day: Time to Remember, Hope and Act

Bacterial Vaginosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive