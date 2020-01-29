Simple Test can Identify Patients at Risk for Future Dialysis or Transplant

Highlights:

A low-cost test can identify patients at high risk of requiring dialysis or transplant accurately

This simple test helps in screening for excess protein in the urine

Targeting and treating these patients could help save the healthcare spend toward dialysis and transplantation

Low-cost test that screens the urine for an excess protein can distinguish patients who are at a higher risk for progressive kidney disease accurately, reveals a research team from UC San Francisco.

Simple Test can Identify Patients at Risk for Future Dialysis or Transplant

