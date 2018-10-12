Benefits of Taking Statins Outweigh Risks

The American Heart Association (AHA) has released a statement saying that statins are safe and the benefits of statins in patients outweigh the reported risk of side effects

Statins are a group of drugs widely prescribed to lower serum cholesterol and to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke in patients at risk

Statins are safe with a low risk of side effects and can significantly reduce the risk of serious events such as heart attacks and ischemic stroke in persons at risk, concludes a recent release by the American Heart Association (AHA). They exert their beneficial effects by reducing the levels of LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterolproduced by the liver in the blood.