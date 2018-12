Benefits of Taking Statins Outweigh Risks

Not All Muscle Symptoms are due to Statins

‘Statins significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and ischemic stroke in persons at risk and the benefits of statins in these persons outweighs the risks.’

Risk of Diabetes and Other Side Effects of Statins

Do You Require a Statin?

Statin therapy may be appropriate in the following situations

Persons between 40-75 years with LDL cholesterol 70-189 mg/dl and 7.5 percent or more risk of heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years

Persons between 40-75 years with LDL cholesterol 70-189 mg/dl and having diabetes

Persons 21 years or older with very high levels of LDL cholesterol of 190 mg/dl or more

Prior history of heart attack, stroke, peripheral artery disease, unstable angina (chest pain) and coronary or other vessel revascularization

The statement appears in the Association's journalOne of the reported side effects of statins in studies is serious muscle injury termedwhich causes breakdown of muscle and results in acute kidney injury (AKI). One of the signs of rhabdomyolysis is theMany patients, therefore, stop taking statins when they experience non-specific muscle pains since they attribute these symptoms to statins.Studies have shown thatand many double-blind randomized trials have found thatin middle-aged and older patients taking statinsand it is advisable to visit a doctor when in doubt.Other causes of muscle aches and pains includein the blood as well as thewhere the patients expect and believes that the symptoms are due to the drug because of warnings on the label, press reports or what the doctor may have told them to look out for.Measuring the serum levels of ancan confirm if muscle injury has occurred. If the levels are normal, the patient can be reassured. It isand do whatever is necessary to allay the fears of the patient and reassure him.Another reported risk of statins is the slightly increased risk of diabetes particularly in persons who already other have risk factors of diabetes such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle. Studies have shown that theOn the other hand, inand have increased risk of heart attacks and stroke, thethan the risk of diabetes in these patients.Statins may increase the risk of stroke caused by bleeding due to rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, especially in patients who have suffered a similar event previously.However, the overall absolute risk of hemorrhagic stroke is small and the benefits of statins in reducing other forms of stroke and vascular events outweighs this risk.The AHA statement also says that there isto associate other reported side effects such asto statins.The AHA recommends that patients should consult their doctors to assess their risk of having a major event such as heart attack or stroke in the next ten years to decide if statin therapy may be appropriate or diet and lifestyle changes are enough.In conclusion, the review of research suggests that the benefits of statins outweigh the slight risks especially in persons who have risk factors of heart attacks and stroke . Also, the AHA cautions patients not to stop statins without consulting a doctor as it may increase the risk of a stroke or heart attack.Source: Medindia