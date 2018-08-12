Genome Editing Removes Major Heart Disease Risk Locus from DNA

The major heart disease risk locus has been cut-out from DNA by genome editing technology

The high-risk disease locus causes damage to the blood vessel walls

Novel therapies could be developed that target the cells of the blood vessel walls

This will prevent many deaths from heart disease

A large segment of DNA is present in the human genome that is suspected to be responsible for increasing the risk for serious cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in billions of people around the globe, in spite of following a strict regimen of a healthy diet, adequate exercise and regular medications. It has not been possible to avert the complications of CVD arising from this specific region of DNA, until now.