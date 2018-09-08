medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Statins can Now Help Treat Lung Disease Too

by Hannah Joy on  August 9, 2018 at 9:21 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Statins, usually help in treating cardiovascular diseases. But, a new study shows that they can also help treat people suffering with severe lung disease, as they lower cholesterol levels.
Statins can Now Help Treat Lung Disease Too
Statins can Now Help Treat Lung Disease Too

In Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP), air sacs in the lungs clog up with a thick substance called surfactant. The findings, led by Bruce Trapnell, from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital in the US, showed that the main culprit was cholesterol.

PAP has been linked to disruption of cell regulation by a molecule called granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

GM-CSF, is crucial for the development of fully mature macrophage cells in the lungs, which are needed to clear away surfactant (a substance important to lung function), so that people can breathe.

In the study of PAP patients and mouse models of the disease, the researchers uncovered a more precise reason that disruption of cell regulation by GM-CSF triggers PAP.

It was because, cell dysregulation reduced the ability of macrophages to process and clear out cholesterol, allowing its levels to build up.

This contributed to the accumulation of surfactant that caused PAP and hindered breathing, according to study authors.

This improved respiratory function in the adult patients and in the laboratory models. Those tests were the result of earlier experiments on mouse pulmonary macrophages and cells donated from patients.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Can Cholesterol-lowering Statins Ease Deadly Heart Condition in Rare Neuromuscular Disease?

Can Cholesterol-lowering Statins Ease Deadly Heart Condition in Rare Neuromuscular Disease?

In cell models that mimicked liver cells of patients with the rare disease Friedreich's ataxia (FA), a widely used cholesterol-lowering drug was found to increase a precursor of HDL (high-density lipoprotein), the 'good cholesterol,' in preclinical ...

Statins can Cut Arthritis Risk by Half: Study

Statins can Cut Arthritis Risk by Half: Study

A daily dose of cholesterol-lowering drug statins has been shown to more than halve the chances of getting arthritis, according to a major study.

Statins Effective in Treating Severe Lung Disease: Study

Statins Effective in Treating Severe Lung Disease: Study

Statin drugs could serve as an alternative treatment option to treat severe lung diseases caused by surfactant clog, finds a new study.

Cholesterol Reducing Statins Can Reduce Death Risk By Cholangitis

Cholesterol Reducing Statins Can Reduce Death Risk By Cholangitis

Statins have shown to reduce mortality risk in patients who have had primary sclerosing cholangitis, who are at risk of end-stage liver disease, liver transplant, liver cancer, variceal bleeding, finds a new study.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Bernie Mac the comedian died of complications arising from Sarcoidosis, a little known immune system disorder.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cholesterol Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease Asbestosis Pneumoconiosis Statins Silicosis Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...