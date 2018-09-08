medindia
Delhi Government Organizes Awareness Programme on Substance Abuse

by Iswarya on  August 9, 2018 at 9:48 AM
Delhi government organized an awareness programme for 3,500 teachers on Wednesday to help them recognize students who use psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illegal drugs.
The programme, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the presence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, was organized by the SCERT at Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

Sisodia, during his speech, asked the teachers to mold the direction of the students in different kind of creative and positive addictions like dance, music, study, painting and social work.

This programme aimed to create awareness among teachers regarding substance abuse as its magnitude is increasing day by day said a statement from the government.

Substance abuse refers to the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs which can result in a dependence syndrome.

During the programme experts from the Delhi State Legal Service Authority, AIIMS, Directorate of Health Services, Psychologists and NGOs took sessions on different issues, including identification and management of substance use among school children and intervention strategies for drug abusers.

The SCERT also brought out a handbook on "Substance Abuse."

Source: IANS

