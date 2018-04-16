Cholesterol Reducing Statins Can Reduce Death Risk By Cholangitis

Statins have shown a marked decrease in reducing the risk of all-cause mortality from the liver transplant, liver cancer and even variceal bleeding in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients.

Cholesterol Reducing Statins Can Reduce Death Risk By Cholangitis







‘By lowering cholesterol, statins can reduce on inflammation, fibrosis, thrombosis, and coagulation to potentially improve the condition of the patient suffering from chronic liver disease.’ The findings of this study are published in the Psychological Science.



The award-winning study,* presented today at The International Liver Congress 2018 in Paris, France, was conducted to assess the impact of exposure to different drugs, including statins, UDCA, aminosalicylates, antibiotics, azathioprine, and corticosteroids, on various clinical outcomes in patients with PSC.



A total of 2,914 patients were identified from different registers and included in the analysis. All patients had Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis (or both); the total follow-up time was 11,769 patient years.



Of the patients included in the analysis, 74.4% had been exposed to 5-aminosalicylic acid, 60.2% to UDCA, 33.7% to azathioprine/mercaptopurine, 91% to antibiotics, 12.1% to antimycotics, 34.2% to metronidazole, 69.3% to corticosteroids, and 13.9% to statins. Exposure was defined as the time from the first dispensing of the drug after 2005 to the end of the study period.



'Both azathioprine and statins were associated with a decreased risk of death, liver transplantation and variceal bleeding in our study,' said Dr. Knut Stokkeland from Visby Hospital and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, who presented the results today. 'Statins were associated with a decreased risk of all-cause mortality by 32% and a decreased risk of death or liver transplantation by 50%'.



'This is the first study of statins in PSC - a condition for which, today, there are no other medical therapies,' noted Dr. Stokkeland. 'We think that statins may be promising candidates for the treatment of PSC; however, there is currently insufficient evidence to justify recommending routine use of these agents in PSC. Further evaluation, preferably in a randomized controlled setting, needs to be undertaken'.



'Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a disease that still has no ideal treatment options,' said Prof. Marco Marzioni from the University Hospital of Ancona, Italy, and EASL Governing Board Member.



'Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a disease that still has no ideal treatment options,' said Prof. Marco Marzioni from the University Hospital of Ancona, Italy, and EASL Governing Board Member.

'Although registries are not equivalent to clinical trials and thus cannot lead to any solid therapeutic recommendations, they are of great value in understanding the general features of diseases, particularly in rarer diseases such as PSC. This study offers the possibility to study the potential effectiveness of statins in PSC, and may be helpful in informing future clinical trials to unveil novel therapeutic pathways'.

