New WHO Guidelines on Housing for Better Health

Highlights
:
- Housing quality
is becoming a major social factor determining health in view of climate
change such as global warming, the rise in the elderly population and the spurt in urban growth
and population
- In addition to
physical and mental well being, a state of good health also includes
social well being which is influenced by social factors such as housing,
occupation, income and education
- Healthy housing
involves giving protection not only from physical harm such as extremes of
temperature and animals but also privacy, emotional security and a sense
of belonging
The World Health Organization (WHO) has
recently released the first ever guidelines to guide governments, builders and
developers on framing healthier policies and to ensure better housing standards
in the community.
Just as physical and mental illness can
result in poor health, bad or unhealthy
quality of housing is an important social factor that may result in poor health
and early death.
Importance
of Healthy Housing to Maintain Health
Housing quality is increasingly becoming
a major social determinant of the state of health of the population
and unhealthy housing conditions
are
associated with an increased risk of
diseases
including heart attacks,
respiratory disorders such as tuberculosis
, illnesses related to extremes of temperature and
injuries as well as premature death.
‘Quality of housing is becoming a major social determinant of health due to the increasing urban population, rise in elderly population and importantly climate change. Healthy housing involves giving protection not only from physical harm but also privacy, emotional security and a sense of belonging.’
Read More..
At present, nearly one billion persons
worldwide live in crowded housing conditions
putting them at the above-mentioned health risks.
The possible causes of prevailing
unhealthy housing conditions include shift
of a large population from rural to urban areas
seeking employment and
better income and proliferation of slums
with overcrowding and poor hygienic conditions
.
Climate change due to global
warming
also exposes the poor
socioeconomic strata to extremes of weather
and harsh living conditions.
Factors in the neighborhood that can influence healthy
housing include:
- Presence of a supportive local
community which helps to
improve social health and well being
- Presence of green spaces such as parks
- Access to important services such as hospitals, shops, schools and
bus stops or train stations.
Key
Points to Address while Providing Healthy Housing Conditions
- Presence
of overcrowding due to inadequate living space
- Extremes
of temperatures within the house
- Ensuring
the safety of occupants
and to prevent the risk of injury
- Houses
should be user-friendly
for persons with disabilities
- Air
and water pollution
- Toilet
facilities in all households
- Noise
pollution due to loudspeakers etc
- Indoor air quality which may be poor due to the
presence of radon gas
Possible Interventions to Improve Housing Conditions
- Renovation
of existing homes as may be appropriate or build low-cost sustainable housing for the poor
- Governments
should generate employment to improve family incomes
- Education
of the residents to follow clean and hygienic practices to reduce disease
spread
- Measures to
maintain optimal indoor temperatures by means of insulation,
weatherproofing and providing good ventilation depending on the local
climate
- Reducing risk of
injury and falls by providing good lighting, smoke detectors, hand railing
support for elderly and window guards
- Modifications of
fixtures to make the house safer especially the elderly and non-slippery
flooring to reduce the risk of injury
due to falls
- Articles of daily
living and stuff within the house should be accessible to the elderly and
persons with functional disabilities
- Local
administration should enforce strict regulations to ensure good air
quality and prevent noise pollution
- Provision of
access to safe drinking water and redo outdated plumbing
Conclusion
In conclusion, the provision of healthy housing not only ensures the health of the population
and improves the quality of life, but can also help reduce
carbon emissions
and counter climate change. References :
- Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines - (https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1026811)
- Housing impacts health: New WHO Guidelines on Housing and Health- (https://www.who.int/phe/news/note-media-housing-health-guidelines/en/)
- WHO Issues Global Guidelines On Prevention Of Unhealthy Housing - (https://www.healthpolicy-watch.org/who-issues-first-ever-guidelines-on-prevention-of-unhealthy-housing/)
Source: Medindia