New WHO Guidelines on Housing for Better Health

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Housing quality is becoming a major social factor determining health in view of climate change such as global warming, the rise in the elderly population and the spurt in urban growth and population

In addition to physical and mental well being, a state of good health also includes social well being which is influenced by social factors such as housing, occupation, income and education

Healthy housing involves giving protection not only from physical harm such as extremes of temperature and animals but also privacy, emotional security and a sense of belonging The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released the first ever guidelines to guide governments, builders and developers on framing healthier policies and to ensure better housing standards in the community. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released the first ever guidelines to guide governments, builders and developers on framing healthier policies and to ensure better housing standards in the community.

New WHO Guidelines on Housing for Better Health



Just as physical and mental illness can result in poor health, bad or unhealthy quality of housing is an important social factor that may result in poor health and early death.

Importance of Healthy Housing to Maintain Health Housing quality is increasingly becoming a major social determinant of the state of health of the population and unhealthy housing conditions are associated with an increased risk of diseases including heart attacks, respiratory disorders such as



‘Quality of housing is becoming a major social determinant of health due to the increasing urban population, rise in elderly population and importantly climate change. Healthy housing involves giving protection not only from physical harm but also privacy, emotional security and a sense of belonging.’

Read More.. At present, nearly one billion persons worldwide live in crowded housing conditions putting them at the above-mentioned health risks.



The possible causes of prevailing unhealthy housing conditions include shift of a large population from rural to urban areas seeking employment and better income and proliferation of slums with overcrowding and poor hygienic conditions.



Climate change due to exposes the poor socioeconomic strata to extremes of weather and harsh living conditions.



Factors in the neighborhood that can influence healthy housing include: Presence of a supportive local community which helps to improve social health and well being

which helps to improve social health and well being Presence of green spaces such as parks

Access to important services such as hospitals, shops, schools and bus stops or train stations. Key Points to Address while Providing Healthy Housing Conditions Presence of overcrowding due to inadequate living space

Extremes of temperatures within the house

Ensuring the safety of occupants and to prevent the risk of injury

Houses should be user-friendly for persons with disabilities

Air and water pollution

Toilet facilities in all households

Noise pollution due to loudspeakers etc

Indoor air quality which may be poor due to the presence of radon gas Possible Interventions to Improve Housing Conditions Renovation of existing homes as may be appropriate or build low-cost sustainable housing for the poor

Governments should generate employment to improve family incomes

Education of the residents to follow clean and hygienic practices to reduce disease spread

Measures to maintain optimal indoor temperatures by means of insulation, weatherproofing and providing good ventilation depending on the local climate

Reducing risk of injury and falls by providing good lighting, smoke detectors, hand railing support for elderly and window guards

Modifications of fixtures to make the house safer especially the elderly and non-slippery flooring to reduce the risk of injury due to falls

Articles of daily living and stuff within the house should be accessible to the elderly and persons with functional disabilities

Local administration should enforce strict regulations to ensure good air quality and prevent noise pollution

Provision of access to safe drinking water and redo outdated plumbing Conclusion In conclusion, the provision of healthy housing not only ensures the health of the population and improves the quality of life, but can also help reduce carbon emissions and counter climate change.



References :

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines - (https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1026811) Housing impacts health: New WHO Guidelines on Housing and Health- (https://www.who.int/phe/news/note-media-housing-health-guidelines/en/) WHO Issues Global Guidelines On Prevention Of Unhealthy Housing - (https://www.healthpolicy-watch.org/who-issues-first-ever-guidelines-on-prevention-of-unhealthy-housing/)



Source: Medindia Just as physical and mental illness can result in poor health, bad orHousing quality is increasingly becoming a major social determinant of the state of health of the population andare associated with anincluding heart attacks, respiratory disorders such as tuberculosis , illnesses related to extremes of temperature and injuries as well as premature death.At present,putting them at the above-mentioned health risks.The possible causes of prevailing unhealthy housing conditions includeseeking employment and better income andClimate change due to global warming alsoand harsh living conditions.Factors in the neighborhood that can influence healthy housing include:In conclusion, the provision of healthy housing not onlyand improves the quality of life, but can alsoand counter climate change.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: