Health Ministry Launches New Guidelines for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

NAFLD Recognized as Major Non-Communicable Disease in IndiaIndia has become a leader in acknowledging NAFLD as a major non-communicable disease (NCD). Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted that the disease is closely linked with metabolic disorders like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. "One in three people could be affected by NAFLD, demonstrating its significant impact," Chandra stated.
Focus on Lifestyle Modification for Disease ManagementIn addition to better detection and integrated care, the guidelines underline the importance of lifestyle modifications to reduce the prevalence of NAFLD. Chandra emphasized the continuum of care for patients diagnosed with NCDs, stressing the need for improved lifestyle choices to mitigate disease progression.
Grassroots-Level Implementation for Early Detection
Punya Salila Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty at the Union Health Ministry, stated that the updated guidelines aim to equip grassroots-level healthcare workers with the necessary tools for early detection, which will be crucial in reducing the disease burden.
India was the first country to integrate NAFLD into its National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs in 2021. With the new guidelines, the country further strengthens its role in combating the rising incidence of liver diseases. The ministry stressed that NAFLD could soon emerge as a silent epidemic, with prevalence rates ranging from 9% to 32% across different demographics in the country.
