About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Renaming ‘Fatty Liver or NAFLD to ‘MAFLD’

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM
Highlights:
  • Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver disease (NAFLD) is renamed Metabolic dysfunction–Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), and MASH to NASH, by global liver societies
  • The new nomenclature classifies SLD (Steatotic Liver Diseases) into four types: MASLD, MetALD, ALD, and cryptogenic SLD
  • The new classification helps to avoid stigmatization among patients and improves diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases

Renaming ‘Fatty Liver or NAFLD to ‘MAFLD’

Disease names play challenging and frequently unappreciated functions. They ought to be precise and elucidate conditions without stigmatizing the persons who suffer from them. Certain names become incorrect and need to be revised as a result of evolving social attitudes and an improved understanding of the disease.

Nonalcoholic liver disease is a metabolic disease. Fat builds up in the liver's cells, resulting in inflammation and scarring that may eventually lead to liver cancer or the need for a transplant (1 Trusted Source
Steatotic (Fatty) Liver Disease

Go to source).

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
Advertisement


A worldwide panel of 236 doctors, patients, public health, and regulatory professionals reached a consensus that the phrase "nonalcoholic fatty liver disease" can be stigmatizing.

Hence the term "metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease," or MASLD, has replaced "nonalcoholic fatty liver disease," reflecting the disease's underlying principles and altering the way that patients are referred to.

The MAFLD Nomenclature

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease will now be called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD, and Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, will replace the term nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH (2 Trusted Source
Changing from NAFLD to MASLD: The new definition can more accurately identify individuals at higher risk for diabetes

Go to source).
Quiz on Liver
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this quiz.
Advertisement

The new nomenclature includes the umbrella term steatotic liver disease, or SLD, which includes MASLD and MetALD (Metabolic Alcohol Associated Liver Disease), a term describing people with MASLD who consume more than 140 grams of alcohol per week for women and 210 grams per week for men (3 Trusted Source
A multisociety Delphi consensus statement on new fatty liver disease nomenclature

Go to source).

MASLD patients must have cardiometabolic risk factors such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and high cholesterol. Individuals without metabolic parameters and no known cause will be classified under cryptogenic SLD.
So, the umbrella term, SLD-Steatotic Liver Disease, covers:
  • MASLD- Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease - fatty liver with cardiometabolic risk factors that progresses to MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steato Hepatitis)
  • MetALD- Metabolic Alcohol Associated Liver Disease. MAFLD with alcohol intake
  • ALD- Alcohol Associated Liver Disease
  • Cryptogenic SLD- Fatty liver without cardiometabolic risk factors and no known cause
The effort was spearheaded by three international liver societies: La Asociación Latinoamericana para el Estudio del Hígado, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and the European Association for the Study of the Liver, as well as the co-chairs of the NAFLD Nomenclature Initiative.

Why do we Need to Rename NAFLD to MAFLD?

The modification indicates a change in the way patients and doctors see a condition that impacts up to 30% of adults globally.

Preference on Inclusion Criteria:


NAFLD remains a diagnosis of exclusion, defined by the absence of known causes of liver disease (such as, alcohol, hence "non-alcoholic") and steatosis. A shift towards inclusionary diagnostic criteria - ie, the presence of metabolic dysfunction, rather than the lack of other conditions - better reflects our knowledge of the underlying metabolic dysfunction that typically drives MAFLD.

Providing a definition for the MAFLD patient group facilitates better patient subtyping and opens the door to more effective clinical trials and individualized medication.

No More 'Fatty' and 'Alcohol' Definitions- Avoids Social Stigma:


By not mentioning alcohol, MAFLD avoids stigmatizing patients and prevents the diagnosis of alcoholic liver disease from competing with MAFLD.

Preliminary survey results showed that a greater percentage of participants (54%) saw "nonalcoholic" as troublesome than stigmatizing terms like "fatty." About sixty-one percent of respondents thought the labels "fatty" and "nonalcoholic" were stigmatizing.

Other factors:


Patients with moderate alcohol use and metabolic liver disease are now included in the MetALD category, which bridges the gap between MASLD and alcohol-related liver disease.

There may be an overlap in the diagnosis of NAFLD and alcohol-related liver disease, and the definition solves the problem of how to categorize with alcohol consumption.

Potential Benefits of Renaming

Positive diagnostic criteria for MAFLD help to establish a precise diagnosis and enable doctors to effectively target patients who are at high risk of complications or other metabolic co-morbidities.

While the new terminology largely preserves the existing disease definitions, it allows for alcohol use beyond present limits for nonalcoholic forms of the condition.

With the new MetALD category, disease courses in this important population can be assessed and addressed. Until now, such patients would have been excluded from clinical trials for MASLD, which means that we may not understand how they respond to treatment. This can enhance clinical decision-making and research in pharmacotherapies.

There is a continuum within MetALD where the condition can be viewed as either MASLD or ALD predominate theoretically.

Way Forward with MAFLD

Utilizing MAFLD instead of NAFLD nomenclature has major benefits for patients, research, and clinicians. Widely accepted and devoid of stigma, the new nomenclature and diagnostic standards have the potential to raise awareness and facilitate patient identification.

Thus, we argue that the name "MAFLD" is a positive step toward enhancing clinical care, raising public awareness, and reducing the stigma attached to NAFLD diagnosis.

References :
  1. Steatotic (Fatty) Liver Disease - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15831-fatty-liver-disease)
  2. Changing from NAFLD to MASLD: The new definition can more accurately identify individuals at higher risk for diabetes - (https://www.journal-of-hepatology.eu/article/S0168-8278(23)05164-4/fulltext)
  3. A multisociety Delphi consensus statement on new fatty liver disease nomenclature - (https://www.journal-of-hepatology.eu/article/S0168-8278(23)00418-X/fulltext)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Liver Failure
Liver Failure
Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along ...
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in ...
Five Symptoms and Signs of Dehydration you Should Not Ignore

Five Symptoms and Signs of Dehydration you Should Not Ignore

Dehydration can impair various functions of the body. There are 5 major symptoms to identify dehydration and ...
Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis ...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of ...
Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other ...

Latest Health Watch

Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Unlocking the potential for early Alzheimer's detection, a groundbreaking blood test identifies 18 proteins associated with the disease.
Art Therapy in Medicine: Creative Interventions in Health Systems

Art Therapy in Medicine: Creative Interventions in Health Systems

A Personal Journey on how Arts helped navigate the challenges of Cancer Treatment.
Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

Does Obesity Burn Less Energy During Day-Time?

Obesity and circadian rhythm are closely interconnected causing insulin resistance and abnormal energy expenditure leading to associated disorders.
International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

Join the movement for 'Zero Male Suicide' this International Men's Day. Unite to break the stigma and save lives.
Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Discover breakthrough tests distinguishing between habitual fluid intake and hormone deficiency. Safely diagnose polyuria-polydipsia syndrome for effective treatment.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Renaming ‘Fatty Liver or NAFLD to ‘MAFLD’ Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests