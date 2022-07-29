Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease

Who is Most at Risk for Fatty Liver Disease?

Reference:

"People with poor nighttime sleep and prolonged daytime napping have the highest risk for developing fatty liver disease," said Yan Liu, Ph.D., of the Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Food, Nutrition and Health and Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. "Our study found."Researchers analyzed self-reported sleep behaviors from 5,011 Chinese adults with fatty liver disease and found late bedtime, snoring and daytime napping for over 30 minutes were significantly associated with an increased risk of fatty liver disease. A moderate improvement in sleep quality led to a 29% reduction in fatty liver disease risk. People with a sedentary lifestyle and central obesity experienced more prominent adverse effects from poor sleep quality than others."Our study provides evidence that even a, especially in those with unhealthy lifestyles," Liu said. "Given that large proportions of subjects suffering from poor sleep quality are under-diagnosed and undertreated, our study calls for more research into this field and strategies to."1. Sleep factors in relation to metabolic-dysfunction associated fatty liver disease in middle-aged and elderly Chinese - (https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac428)Source: Eurekalert