Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease

- Poor sleeping habit coupled with a sedentary lifestyle can wreak havoc on your liver health
- People who stay up late, snore, nap during the day and physically inactive are at a higher risk of developing fatty liver disease
- Moderate improvement in sleep quality can keep this devastating liver disease at bay
Being a night owl can increase your risk of developing fatty liver disease, suggests a new study.
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Read More..
About Fatty Liver DiseaseFatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver disease is fueled by metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Fatty liver disease may progress to end-stage liver disease, posing a major health and economic burden to society.
Who is Most at Risk for Fatty Liver Disease?"People with poor nighttime sleep and prolonged daytime napping have the highest risk for developing fatty liver disease," said Yan Liu, Ph.D., of the Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Food, Nutrition and Health and Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. "Our study found a moderate improvement in sleep quality was related to a 29% reduction in the risk for fatty liver disease."
Researchers analyzed self-reported sleep behaviors from 5,011 Chinese adults with fatty liver disease and found late bedtime, snoring and daytime napping for over 30 minutes were significantly associated with an increased risk of fatty liver disease. A moderate improvement in sleep quality led to a 29% reduction in fatty liver disease risk. People with a sedentary lifestyle and central obesity experienced more prominent adverse effects from poor sleep quality than others.
"Our study provides evidence that even a moderate improvement in sleep quality is sufficient to reduce the risk for fatty liver disease, especially in those with unhealthy lifestyles," Liu said. "Given that large proportions of subjects suffering from poor sleep quality are under-diagnosed and undertreated, our study calls for more research into this field and strategies to improve sleep quality."
Reference:1. Sleep factors in relation to metabolic-dysfunction associated fatty liver disease in middle-aged and elderly Chinese - (https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac428)
Source: Eurekalert
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Adeline Dorcas. (2022, July 29). Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 29, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleeping-habit-and-sedentary-lifestyle-may-up-fatty-liver-disease-208103-1.htm.
-
MLA
Adeline Dorcas. "Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease". Medindia. Jul 29, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleeping-habit-and-sedentary-lifestyle-may-up-fatty-liver-disease-208103-1.htm>.
Chicago
Adeline Dorcas. "Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleeping-habit-and-sedentary-lifestyle-may-up-fatty-liver-disease-208103-1.htm. (accessed Jul 29, 2022).
Harvard
Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Poor Sleeping Habit and Sedentary Lifestyle may Up Fatty Liver Disease. Medindia, viewed Jul 29, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/poor-sleeping-habit-and-sedentary-lifestyle-may-up-fatty-liver-disease-208103-1.htm.