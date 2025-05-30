Mental disorders rank in the top 10 causes of disease burden across ASEAN—except Myanmar. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the region.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Special Issue: ASEAN Integration and its Health Implications



Go to source Trusted Source

Uncovering the Causes

Did You Know?

Over 80 million people across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (#ASEAN) are affected by #mentalhealth disorders, highlighting a critical public health challenge in the region. #roadinjuries #heartdiseases #medindia’

Over 80 million people across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (#ASEAN) are affected by #mentalhealth disorders, highlighting a critical public health challenge in the region. #roadinjuries #heartdiseases #medindia’

Mental Disorder Causes Explored

mental disorders

The Burden of Heart Disease in ASEAN

The ASEAN Smoke Screen

Crashing Reality of Road Accident Injuries

Advertisements

Uniting for Health, Empowering ASEAN

Special Issue: ASEAN Integration and its Health Implications - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4309835/)