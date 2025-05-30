Trust, Technology, and Telehealth: AI`s Role in Remote Primary Care

AI could ease workload and improve response times in eVisits if designed to support—not replace clinical judgment.

AI could automatically reroute emergency cases, send mental health support materials, and even schedule physical exams—all without a doctor lifting a finger.

Patient Fears and Clinician Doubts About AI

Welcomed AI Features in Primary Care

Workflow routing – AI could direct each request to the appropriate team member quickly.

Directing – AI could reroute emergencies to emergency services and send non-urgent issues to pharmacies.

Prioritization – Urgent requests could be flagged so clinicians see them first.

Follow-up questions – AI could automatically request photos, questionnaires, or clarification after a submission.

Writing assistance – AI could suggest editable response templates for common concerns like mental health.

Self-help information – Trusted educational links could be sent to patients without clinician effort.

Face-to-face booking – AI could automatically schedule in-person visits when a physical exam is needed.

