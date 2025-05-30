About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Trust, Technology, and Telehealth: AI's Role in Remote Primary Care

by Naina Bhargava on May 30 2025 10:46 AM

AI could ease workload and improve response times in eVisits if designed to support—not replace clinical judgment.

Trust, Technology, and Telehealth: AI`s Role in Remote Primary Care
Remote or electronic visits can improve access to care for some patients, but they may also lead to increased workload for staff and higher demand from patients. Incorporating artificial intelligence may help reduce these pressures. This investigation examined the perspectives of primary care staff and patients to support the design of AI features for electronic visits (1 Trusted Source
Seven Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care Electronic Visits: Qualitative Study of Staff and Patient Views

Go to source).
Researchers conducted interviews and focus groups with 16 primary care staff and 37 patients from 14 primary care practices in northwest England and London. Researchers asked interviewees about their views on the potential uses of AI during eVisits, risks, benefits, and challenges to its adoption into clinical practice. Transcripts were thematically analyzed to identify key themes.

Why Is AI Important for Primary Care Patients With Respiratory Symptoms?
Why Is AI Important for Primary Care Patients With Respiratory Symptoms?
The machine learning model decreases costs for patients with respiratory diseases.

Patient Fears and Clinician Doubts About AI

Both groups were unsure what AI could or could not do. Patients worried that AI might diagnose or prescribe without input from their physician, and staff questioned safety.

Perceived benefits included faster responses for patients and lighter workload for staff if AI handled routine tasks. Perceived risks included depersonalized care, data‑privacy fears, and the possibility that patients would have to enter symptoms perfectly for AI triage to work safely.

Welcomed AI Features in Primary Care

Seven specific opportunities for AI during eVisits were identified and generally welcomed if they complemented (not replaced) clinician judgment:
  • Workflow routing – AI could direct each request to the appropriate team member quickly.
  • Directing – AI could reroute emergencies to emergency services and send non-urgent issues to pharmacies.
  • Prioritization – Urgent requests could be flagged so clinicians see them first.
  • Follow-up questions – AI could automatically request photos, questionnaires, or clarification after a submission.
  • Writing assistance – AI could suggest editable response templates for common concerns like mental health.
  • Self-help information – Trusted educational links could be sent to patients without clinician effort.
  • Face-to-face booking – AI could automatically schedule in-person visits when a physical exam is needed.
The results of this study may serve as guidance for developing and testing AI tools in primary care settings.

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
Reference:
  1. Seven Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care Electronic Visits: Qualitative Study of Staff and Patient Views - (https://www.annfammed.org/content/23/3/214)

Source-Eurekalert
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Helps Improve Patient and Doctor Communication
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Helps Improve Patient and Doctor Communication
Understanding between a patient with low health literacy and doctors can be improved with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
New Artificial Intelligence-Based Technique Reveals Unknown Human Cell Structure
New Artificial Intelligence-Based Technique Reveals Unknown Human Cell Structure
A new artificial-intelligence-based technique digs deeper into human cell components that may provide new clues to human development and disease.

Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional