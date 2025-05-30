Trust, Technology, and Telehealth: AI`s Role in Remote Primary Care

AI could ease workload and improve response times in eVisits if designed to support—not replace clinical judgment.
Remote or electronic visits can improve access to care for some patients, but they may also lead to increased workload for staff and higher demand from patients. Incorporating artificial intelligence may help reduce these pressures. This investigation examined the perspectives of primary care staff and patients to support the design of AI features for electronic visits (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Seven Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care Electronic Visits: Qualitative Study of Staff and Patient Views
Go to source). Researchers conducted interviews and focus groups with 16 primary care staff and 37 patients from 14 primary care practices in northwest England and London. Researchers asked interviewees about their views on the potential uses of AI during eVisits, risks, benefits, and challenges to its adoption into clinical practice. Transcripts were thematically analyzed to identify key themes.
‘Did You Know?
AI could automatically reroute emergency cases, send mental health support materials, and even schedule physical exams—all without a doctor lifting a finger. #medindia #digitalhealth #ai’
AI could automatically reroute emergency cases, send mental health support materials, and even schedule physical exams—all without a doctor lifting a finger. #medindia #digitalhealth #ai’
Patient Fears and Clinician Doubts About AIBoth groups were unsure what AI could or could not do. Patients worried that AI might diagnose or prescribe without input from their physician, and staff questioned safety.
Perceived benefits included faster responses for patients and lighter workload for staff if AI handled routine tasks. Perceived risks included depersonalized care, data‑privacy fears, and the possibility that patients would have to enter symptoms perfectly for AI triage to work safely.
Welcomed AI Features in Primary CareSeven specific opportunities for AI during eVisits were identified and generally welcomed if they complemented (not replaced) clinician judgment:
- Workflow routing – AI could direct each request to the appropriate team member quickly.
- Directing – AI could reroute emergencies to emergency services and send non-urgent issues to pharmacies.
- Prioritization – Urgent requests could be flagged so clinicians see them first.
- Follow-up questions – AI could automatically request photos, questionnaires, or clarification after a submission.
- Writing assistance – AI could suggest editable response templates for common concerns like mental health.
- Self-help information – Trusted educational links could be sent to patients without clinician effort.
- Face-to-face booking – AI could automatically schedule in-person visits when a physical exam is needed.
Reference:
- Seven Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care Electronic Visits: Qualitative Study of Staff and Patient Views - (https://www.annfammed.org/content/23/3/214)
Source-Eurekalert