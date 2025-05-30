Delays in Cancer Diagnosis: A Growing Concern for Children and Young People

Prolonged waiting times for cancer diagnosis are putting children and young people at risk.
New research sheds light on childhood cancer diagnosis in the UK, highlighting both advancements and challenges. While ethnicity, sex, and socioeconomic status no longer impact diagnosis times, concerning delays persist for young people and certain cancers like bone tumors. Prompt diagnosis is vital to prevent tumor growth and improve treatment outcomes (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Delay in diagnosis and associated factors among children with cancer admitted at pediatric oncology ward, University of Gondar comprehensive specialized hospital, Ethiopia: a retrospective cross-sectional study
Go to source).
Cancer Diagnosis Pathways The study found that the total time to diagnosis from first symptom to confirmed diagnosis varied widely from the same day to several years. The median time to diagnosis was 4.6 weeks, but this varied by age and cancer type. Teenagers (15-18 years) experienced the longest median time to diagnosis (8.7 weeks), whereas infants under one year had the shortest (3.7 weeks).Among cancer types, bone tumours had the longest median diagnostic interval (12.6 weeks), while kidney tumours had the shortest (2.3 weeks).
The Diagnostic Delay: Understanding Factors
Importantly, the study found that factors such as sex, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status did not influence the time to diagnosis. The researchers also studied the routes to diagnosis, including the number of healthcare visits before a confirmed diagnosis. Most children and young people (74%) had between one and three medical visits before being diagnosed, and two-thirds (67%) were diagnosed in an emergency setting.
The majority first consulted a GP or an emergency doctor. Some cancer types, including Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), bone tumours, soft tissue tumours, and brain tumours, were associated with a higher number of medical visits before diagnosis. This data highlights that, whilst access to diagnosis is equal across different demographic groups, some children and young people, particularly teenagers and those with certain types of cancer, experience longer times to diagnosis.
The findings will help focus efforts towards closing the gap for these groups, ensuring more children and young people receive a diagnosis sooner,” says Dr Shanmugavadivel. “The results will feed into the Child Cancer Smart campaign led by CCLG: The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association, which aims to promote earlier diagnosis, through awareness and education of the public and healthcare professionals.”
Ashley Ball-Gamble, CEO of CCLG and co-author on the study, said: “Childhood cancer knows no boundaries - it affects children and young people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. However, our research has revealed important differences in how long diagnosis takes.
It's crucial that we understand why certain groups, such as older teenagers, or those with certain cancers, such as bone and brain tumours, are likely to face a lengthier diagnosis. By recognising these differences, we hope to work towards faster diagnoses and improved survival rates.
Dr Shanmugavadivel adds: “We are grateful to have the opportunity to use this data as a community through the Children and Young People Cancer Taskforce to develop recommendations for the National Cancer Plan so that we can continue to monitor progress whilst developing policy, professional and public health strategies to accelerate diagnosis.”
Source-Eurekalert