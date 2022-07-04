About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Goat Milk 'Dangerous' For Patients With Inflammatory Skin Conditions

by Hannah Joy on April 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM
Goat Milk 'Dangerous' For Patients With Inflammatory Skin Conditions

Goat milk should not be used to treat inflammatory skin disease, as it can lead to new food allergies, reveals a new study.

The new research was published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy.

The study reports on seven patients with inflammatory skin conditions who experienced anaphylaxis—a serious allergic reaction—after ingesting goat's or sheep's milk or cheese products.

All of the patients had a history of using to goat's milk skin products to treat their inflammatory skin conditions prior to the onset of their allergic reaction.
"Marketing of skin products derived from goat's milk is extensive and targeted to patients with 'sensitive skin' who commonly have underlying inflammatory skin conditions," the authors wrote.

"Our findings provide novel evidence of the origins of adult-onset milk allergy and add to the growing body of evidence that use of foodstuffs as therapy for inflammatory skin conditions can lead to the development of new food allergies."



Source: Eurekalert
More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Types of Food Allergies 

