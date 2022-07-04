Goat Milk 'Dangerous' For Patients With Inflammatory Skin Conditions

Goat milk should not be used to treat inflammatory skin disease, as it can lead to new food allergies, reveals a new study.
The new research was published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy.
The study reports on seven patients with inflammatory skin conditions who experienced anaphylaxis—a serious allergic reaction—after ingesting goat's or sheep's milk or cheese products.
"Marketing of skin products derived from goat's milk is extensive and targeted to patients with 'sensitive skin' who commonly have underlying inflammatory skin conditions," the authors wrote.
"Our findings provide novel evidence of the origins of adult-onset milk allergy and add to the growing body of evidence that use of foodstuffs as therapy for inflammatory skin conditions can lead to the development of new food allergies."
Source: Eurekalert