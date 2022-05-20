Genes That may Help Repair DNA in Cancer — Identified

Advertisement

It was found thatand makes cancer cells more sensitive to radiotherapy. Moreover, the loss of SETD1A and BOD1L makes cancer cells resistant to certain anti-cancer drugs called PARP inhibitors."This is the first time that these genes have been directly linked to DNA repair in cancer. This research has the potential to change how cancer patients are identified for treatment and also how they become resistant to different drugs, which will improve treatment efficiency as well as patient outcomes," says lead author Martin Higgs.Source: Medindia