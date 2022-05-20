Genes That may Help Repair DNA in Cancer — Identified

Cancer treatment can now be improved by identifying DNA repair genes as per a study at the University of Birmingham, published in the journal Molecular Cell.
Repairing damage to DNA is vital for cells to remain healthy, and to prevent diseases like cancer from developing. The study uncover a new way in which cancer cells can repair DNA damage, which may further help clinicians decide on different targeted cancer treatments for patients.
DNA Repair in CancerThe team specifically pinpointed two previously unidentified proteins in the DNA repair process — SETD1A and BOD1L, that help in modifying other DNA-bound proteins (called histones).
"This is the first time that these genes have been directly linked to DNA repair in cancer. This research has the potential to change how cancer patients are identified for treatment and also how they become resistant to different drugs, which will improve treatment efficiency as well as patient outcomes," says lead author Martin Higgs.
